Dye Sublimation Printing Market by Technology Advancements, Growth and Business Outlook 2021 to 2025

Global Dye Sublimation Printing Market 2021 offers detailed research and analysis of the COVID-19 impact provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Dye Sublimation Printing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Dye Sublimation Printing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

The global dye-sublimation market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 8110.0 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 14235 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.7% during 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies in the Global Dye Sublimation Printing Market: SEIKO EPSON Corporation, Roland DGA Corporation, Sawgrass Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Colorjet Group, Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd, HP Inc., Gandy Digital, Klieverik Heli BV, Mutoh Europe nv., etc.

Market Overview:

Dye-sublimation printing is being increasingly adopted due to its high-quality photographic results. This process utilizes thermal transfer to shift different amounts of colored dye pigments from a carrier film to the PVC printing surface, to which the dyes bond chemically.

Dye-sublimation printing is quickly gaining traction among promotional product printers due to its diverse application on a wide range of products. This printing applies to fabric and rigid materials. Companies are also adopting this type of printing for banners and ceramic tiles. It yields permanent color, which is embedded in the substrate or fabric rather than printed on the surface. Dye-sublimated fabric does not fade or crack even after several times of washing, and images do not chip, peel, or scratch.

Market Scope:

– In recent years, the demand for dye-sublimation printers has observed significant growth; due to this, printer vendors have initiated the production of high speed and high-volume systems for industrial facilities. The revelations in design, better printheads, and other components are further augmenting the demand. The new printheads offer faster print speed, along with an automatic circulation system, thus, reducing printhead nozzle clog, which is one of the common reasons behind the downtime.

– The garment industry commands a prominent share of the market with the increasing vendor propensity toward the adoption of dye-sublimation printing solutions, as they offer better print quality at a faster pace. The global textile industry’s move toward automation and its increasing capacity are driving the demand.

– Some of the critical factors for digital printing adoption include greater design flexibility compared to screen printing. Many designers, such as Mary Katrantzou and Alexander McQueen, prefer digital printing for small prints because it is cost-efficient.

Market Key Trends:

Household Segment is Expected to Drive the Market

– The scope of the applications of dye-sublimation covered under the study includes curtains, carpets, wall coverings, upholstery, etc. used for household purposes. Residential constructions account for a substantial market share in this segmental market and are expected to drive significant growth for the market studied during the forecast period.

– Various factors that are significantly driving the demand for the applications mentioned include the rapid rise in urbanization and an increase in disposable income. This has been responsible for a historic transformation of human social roots, by predominantly replacing the rural culture, on a global scale.

– Dye-sublimation printing is preferred in household textile such as curtain manufacturing. Printers used for these are expected to witness increased demand owing to the usage of printed fabrics in the home textiles segment. The demand for such materials is expanding globally. For instance, according to Fibre2Fashion, China’s home textile market size is expected to reach USD 42 billion by 2020._

– However, the demand for wall covering products has been steadily declining over the last few years. This is primarily attributed to the difficulty involved during the removal of an existing wallpaper. This tedious task requires the right tools, such as stripping tools and also chemicals. However, such an act could damage the integrity and appeal of the wall.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

