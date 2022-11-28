D’Xavier and Team Falcons eliminated from PMGC 2022

After the conclusion of the Group Yellow matches on the League Stage of PUBG Cell World Championship (PMGC): 2022, the underside 5 groups within the group have been eradicated from the competitors. Amongst these squads, the elimination of Workforce Falcons from Saudi Arabia and D’Xavier from Vietnam got here as a shock to many esports followers and analysts.

Each these groups have been touted as sturdy contenders for the highest three positions in Group Yellow, particularly given their performances within the 2022 season. Nonetheless, the groups did not even handle to qualify for the Survival Stage.

Analyzing the performances of D’Xavier and Workforce Falcons in PMGC Group Yellow

D’Xavier had a poor begin to their marketing campaign as they solely managed to safe 19 factors on Day 1. Nonetheless, their efficiency improved drastically on the second day of the competitors the place they bagged 64 factors. The ultimate two days proved disastrous for the staff as they solely managed to safe 51 factors in 12 video games with a poor points-per-game common of 4.25. The staff ended up ending within the thirteenth spot with 134 factors and 65 eliminations.

D’Xavier had a tremendous season this 12 months and gained the spring season of PMPL: SEA Championship and the autumn season of PMPL: Vietnam. Nonetheless, the staff could not preserve the identical kind in the course of the PMGC 2022.

Workforce Falcons, however, had a fair worse exhibiting. The staff completed 14th on the factors desk with simply 126 factors and 67 frags in 24 video games. The staff had a horrendous exhibiting within the first 18 matches of the competitors, and this utterly crushed any possibilities of them making it to the Survival Stage. The staff tried to make a comeback on the ultimate day after securing 49 factors in six matches, however their efforts have been in useless.

Workforce Falcons, like their Vietnamese counterpart D’Xavier, have carried out fairly properly this season, successful the spring season of PMPL: Arabia. Within the mid-season invitational PMWI 2022 the staff even secured second place.

Nonetheless, throughout PMGC this 12 months, they gave the impression to be beneath a whole lot of strain for some purpose, they usually picked up momentum solely after expectations died down. Each these squads will in all probability assessment their performances and hope to bounce again subsequent 12 months.

Genesis Dogma from Indonesia, NS RedForce from South Korea, and Livid Gaming from Argentina have been the opposite three groups that have been eradicated from the PMGC.

Edited by Siddharth Satish



