Dwayne Johson slams the door and shows Vin Diesel a middle finger

Fast & Furious 9 was released on July 14, 2021. A long-awaited film that was able to crush the competition even before its release in France. But unlike in the previous part of the saga, Dwayne Johnson does not appear in the cast. The family has split and one element has remained. And during an interview, the former wrestler slammed the franchise door while he took the moment to give him a middle finger.

lift your finger and then walk away

Although Dwayne Johnson was absent from the cast of Fast and Furious 9, he did not empty his schedule. Despite a relatively quiet 2020, the American-Canadian actor is back in the limelight this year with two films: Jungle Cruise by Jaume Collet-Serra and Red Notice by Rawson Marshall Thurber. In promoting this first film, Johnson made a point of showing his presence in the Fast and Furious franchise.

When asked by a reporter from The Hollywood Reporter about actor Vin Diesel’s recent intervention, in which he suggested that it was his responsibility if Johnson’s performance was good, the former wrestler didn’t keep his tongue in his pocket:

“I laughed and giggled. I think everyone laughed when I read this. And I’ll leave this feud at that point. And I just wish them all the best. I just wish them luck with Fast 9. And I wish they’re just lucky with Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious films they’ll be making without me. ”

Emily Blunt, her Jungle Cruise colleague, couldn’t resist the urge to reply, “Thank god he was there. The end of the collaboration between Dwayne Johnson and the Fast and Furious franchise was announced. Appeared in the 2011 saga with Fast and Furious 5, Dwayne Johnson will then have performed Opus 6, 7 and 8. Four films that enabled him to portray himself as one of the most popular and highest paid actors in Hollywood. In any case, Dwayne Johnson doesn’t have to worry about his future, the former wrestler appears in the DCEU as the enigmatic Black Adam in a film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, which is scheduled for release in 2022.