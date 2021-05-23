Dwayne Johnson reveals the first photo of his costume

A new image from the set of the upcoming DC Comics film Black Adam has just been released by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. This is the eleventh film in the DC Cinematic Universe and will show the character of the same name. The former wrestler will take the lead and knows how to build the hype!

Black Adam: Teasing Dwayne Johnson!

We told you about Dwayne Johnson and Black Adam earlier this month. The Rock has been involved in the development of the film for almost ten years! The film experienced numerous delays and schedule changes due to complications from the DCEU. We’ve known since 2014 that he was the main cast in the film, and he was due to appear in Shazam in 2019. That will not have been the case.

We already knew about the costume visual for DC’s next antihero in June, which was released with concept art and an animated trailer. We also brought you a previous cast of James Bond as Dr. Fate, whose articles can be found here. Despite the coronavirus and the many difficulties it has faced, it appears that filming will continue, as shown in this photo by The Rock posted on its Instagram page:

If you know comic book mythology, you know where its pain comes from. His anger. His wife and children were killed. His people were brutally enslaved. He’s not a superhero, he’s a champion. Champion of the poor and beaten. Champion of the People. And he’s the most unstoppable force in DC UNIVERSE.

I wanted to give you a little # blackadam update and share this picture with you from the set. The production is going well and I’m very happy with the film we’re making. The mythology, ethics, and actions of Black Adam will no doubt create a new paradigm in the world of superheroes, villains, and antiheroes. The performance will change. The line will be blurred. From slave to god.

ba the man in black

A promising film?

With this very impressive, very sober photo, Johnson wants to reassure the progress of the shooting. We have to admit that this picture is extremely seductive, it makes you want more! A dark figure hidden under a black cloak. An image that is reminiscent of that of Bruce Willis in the film Unbreakable by M. Night Shyamalan (big comic fan).

However, we should have a complete picture of the costume quickly. The big teaser Dwayne Johnson enjoys posting photos of his workouts and filming them regularly. He had already broadcast a very small excerpt of his costume, a gold buckle that he wears under his cloak in this other photo on his Instagram. Something that will make fans of DC and The Rock appreciate the protruding muscles of the actor in tight suits …

** and if you swipe left and ZOOM IN, you will see a tiny piece of my GOLD BLACK ADAM splashing out from under my black cloak of secret administration (My Weekly Board Meetings) All Find during my 30-minute breaks after shooting #BlackAdam.