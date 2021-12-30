Dwayne Johnson destroys Vin Diesel again in response to his moving post

As one of the most lucrative licenses at the box office, the Fast & Furious saga fails to evade the dispute between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel. Recently, The Rock had once again addressed very harsh words to his former buddy in response to his touching post.

The tea towel is still burning

This is the Hollywood soap opera for the end of 2021. For a few months now, the rag has been burning between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel. Last July, in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, The Rock announced its final departure from the famous license because of its deep disagreement with Diesel. Subsequently, the former wrestler often did his dirty laundry in public, stating that he did not appreciate his ex-partner’s behavior on film sets.

In November 2021, the affair took an unexpected turn to say the least: Vin Diesel sent his “little brother” Dwayne Johnson a long and moving message asking him to return to the saga. To convince him, he conjured up the painful memory of Paul Walker, the saga’s legendary actor who died in a car accident in 2013.

While Dwayne Johnson could be expected to agree to a return from the saga after such news, The Rock doesn’t seem to appreciate what Dwayne Johnson said at all. In an interview with CNN, the American actor strikes back:

Vin’s message is an example of his manipulative side. I didn’t like the way he got involved with his kids and didn’t like the death of Paul Walker at all.

Dwayne Johnson couldn’t be clearer: to him, Vin Diesel is a manipulator who tried to play with emotions to impersonate a saint and persuade (or force) Dwayne Johnson to return.

However, Dwayne Johnson, who recently starred alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice, has confirmed he won’t be making a return to the Fast & Furious saga.

I was very surprised by the demand for Vin. But I told him I won’t be in the film. This has always been clear to me, although I will continue to support the franchise. My partners at Universal understood my position. […] However, I wish the team every success with the next film.

Although he has definitely left the Fast & Furious saga, the American actor has a busy schedule, to say the least. In fact, it will enter the DC Extented Universe in 2022 with the movie Black Adam, the first trailer of which was released during DC Fandom. We then find him under the camera of the legendary Robert Zemeckis in The King.