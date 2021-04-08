Duty Free Retailing Market:Lucrative Regions for the Key Players in 2021 | Lotte Duty Free, Duty Free Americas, China Duty Free Group (CDFG), Gebr. Heinemann, Dubai Duty Free.

The newly published Global Duty-Free Retailing market research report is a concrete assessment of market driving and influencing parameters like sales, revenue, market size, mergers, acquisitions, risks, demands, trends, threats, opportunities, statistics, etc.

Prime players profiled in the Duty Free Retailing Market: Dufry, King Power International Group (Thailand), Lagardère Travel Retail, LVMH, Aer Rianta International (ARI), Lotte Duty Free, Duty Free Americas, China Duty Free Group (CDFG), Gebr. Heinemann, Dubai Duty Free.

COVID-19 Impact:

The Duty Free Retailing market report has detailed the threats that the COVID-19 pandemic has created for the market as well as mentioned the key opportunities in the market to get ahead on the growth curve in these economically challenging times.

Based on Type Coverage: –

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

Alcohol, Wine and Spirits

Tobacco & Cigarettes

Fashion & Luxury Goods

Confectionery & Food Stuff

Others

Based on Application Coverage: –

Airports

Onboard Aircraft

Seaports

Train Stations

Others

Based on Regions and Nations included:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Europe, Middle East and Africa (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

Scope of Duty Free Retailing Market Report:

The report highlights the scope of the Duty Free Retailing market over the forecast period and also provides a detailed account of the history of the market. The market data has been compiled by the top professionals and experts and hence the Duty Free Retailing market report provides with all the essential parameters essential for the growth of the clients’ organization. Profiling of the key players in the Duty Free Retailing market study makes it easy for the current players as well as the new entrants to identify their strategies and tactics.

Key Highlights of Report:

Duty Free Retailing Market Competitive Landscape

Duty Free Retailing Market Revenue Trends, growth trends

Duty Free Retailing Marketing Channels, Distributors and Customers

Duty Free Retailing Market Dynamics: Challenges, Opportunities and Drivers

Duty Free Retailing Market Supply Chain analysis

Objectives of this intelligence report are:

To study global Duty Free Retailing market by stake and share.

To analyze the structure of Duty Free Retailing market to gain a clear understanding of the market.

To analyze the Duty Free Retailing market in terms of growth dynamics and progress potential.

To analyze competitive developments in order to give the client an edge over the competitive landscape.

