Dutch museums have reopened as hairdressers to protest restrictions

There were haircuts and yoga classes, with the risk of a fine. Dozens of institutions joined this movement.

In the Netherlands, dozens of museums and cultural sites protested the current pandemic-related restrictions at the end of last week – and did so in very creative ways. Museums have reopened for haircuts, manicures and yoga classes, among other services, which the local government has been allowed to resume.

Museums and other cultural sites were forced to close in December when the Ómicron variant became dominant in Europe and caused the number of Covid-19 cases to skyrocket. Contrary to these activities that motivated the sector’s protest, they still had no order to reopen.

Important museums such as the Van Gogh in Amsterdam or the Frans Hals in Haarlem joined the initiative. There were yoga classes in front of large paintings and haircuts performed along with a live symphony orchestra. The museums faced fines for violating rules imposed by the country’s health authorities. Nevertheless, normal hygiene was maintained and entry was only possible with a vaccination certificate or a negative test and limited capacity.

A representative of the Dutch Ministry of Culture, Gunay Uslu, responded to the protest on Twitter. “The cultural sector creatively draws attention to its situation. I understand the cry for help and that artists want to show us all the beautiful things they have to offer. But the opening of society must be gradual. Culture is high on the agenda,” he wrote.

The Netherlands has had more than 30,000 new cases a day, although admissions have been falling. Unlike other countries, they have not lifted too many restrictions these weeks and have maintained a cautious stance in the face of the pandemic.

