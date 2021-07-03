Dust Mask Market Type (Plastic, Metal, Ceramic, Stone, PVC, Wood, Others ) Application (Home Decorates, Hospitals, Commercial Offices & Building, Plant Nurseries, Others) Distribution Channel (Wholesaler, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, E-commerce Platform, Others) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027 Size, Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Business Outlook and Forecast to 2027

Dust Mask, also known as filtering face piece particles mask, is a flexible paper pad wore on mouth and nose by an elastic or a rubber strap for protection against dust, smog, fumes, mists, soot & smoke, and several other air contaminants. The materials used for making dust mask are cloth-like filters, aluminum clip, non-woven fabric, and foam. One can use dust mask when he/she encounters with the foreign particles such as potential viruses, infection and dusts from wood, silica, brick, dry wall, sweeping, and fiberglass. It cannot be used for protection from toxic airborne hazards. However, it can be used when allergy from plant and grass pollen persist in an individual. Dust Masks are preferred by industry workers, laboratory personnel, police & security personnel, medical personnel, sanitation workers, and general public.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Type, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Uvex, KOWA, Kimberly-clark, Delta Plus, Blue star, Powecom, Maskin, Baoshunan, BaiAnDa, IRIS OHYAMA, Honeywell, 3M, Sinotextiles

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has increased the demand and supply of dust mask in the world.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The recent outbreaks of various types of viruses such as swine flu, Ebola, influenza, bird flu, Zika, and corona virus in different countries has led to a substantial rise in the sales of dust mask. The usage of dust masks by general public, medical, and healthcare personnel & security personnel may continue in the future and is expected to drive growth market. The pollution level in the air which has been increased in the past two decades due to vehicle engine and industrial emission has supported the dust mask market growth to a significant extent. The usage of dust masks by patients of respiratory problem and allergic to dust and related air pollutants help this market to remain profitable.

The global dust mask market trends are as follows:

New entrants in the market

Due to the pandemic occurrence in the world there is a surge in the new market players in the dust mask industry. The existing companies are unable to meet the demand. Due to which players from apparel industry and e-commerce industries are entering into the dust mask market. Factories that are commonly used for iphones and sneakers manufacturing are now producing dust mask. For instance, flipkart, Myntra, Amazon and Reliance industries have started selling dust mask. They are also requesting apparel companies to make mask. Also, the fashion retailer flipkart owned Myntra has collaborated with outdoor gear brand Wildcraft to manufacture masks. In March 2020, Gucci, Brook brothers and Prada has announced to shift to dust mask production.

Shortage in raw materials, equipment, and key supplies

Due to increase in the adoption of dust mask in the healthcare industry and general public there has been shortage of material used for making dust mask and thus creating problems in the industry. This unprecedented and urgent demand for dust mask is a major problem in the current scenario because of limited production. However, at the same time, it is an opportunity for capable and potential ventures for entering the dust mask market.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Disposable

Reusable End User Medical Industry

Security Personnel

General Public

Police Department

Construction Workers

Sanitation Workers

Laboratory Personnel

Airport Security

Others Distribution Channel Online Channels

Offline Channels

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global dust mask industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global dust mask market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global dust mask market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global dust mask market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Dust Mask Market Research Report:

What are the leading market players active in the dust mask market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

