Duran Duran, a-ha, Bush and Xutos & Pontapés confirmed Rock in Rio 2022

Duran Duran, a-ha, Bush and Xutos & Pontapés confirmed at Rock in Rio 2022

The ninth edition of the festival will take place on June 18th, 19th, 25th and 26th next year in Parque da Bela Vista in Lisbon.

There were other confirmed bands already.

It seems that fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief. On the night of Monday May 24th, the Rock in Rio organization confirmed that Duran Duran will in fact be returning to Portugal 17 years later for a concert at the Parque da Bela Vista Festival, which has been postponed again due to the pandemic.

On the same day, June 25, 2022, Nordic a-ha (the absolute debut in our country), British Bush and the essential Xutos & Pontapés appear on the world stage. These are the confirmations that so many festival-goers had expected after the edition originally planned for 2020 was postponed for two consecutive years.

These bands combine the confirmed names Foo Fighters, The National and Liam Gallagher on the poster for the ninth edition of Rock in Rio Lisboa. Tickets that have already been purchased are still valid on the new dates.

After a forced four-year hiatus due to the extraordinary circumstances that have turned the world upside down, Rock in Rio Lisboa will return to Cidade do Rock at Parque da Bela Vista in Lisbon on June 18, 19, 25 and 26, 2022 All information on tickets can be found on the organisation’s official website.