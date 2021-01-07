Duplex Stainless Steel Market Current and Emerging Growth Along with Top Key Players: Penn Stainless, Tata Steel, ArcelorMittal

A new research document is added in DBMR database of 350 pages, titled as ‘Duplex Stainless Steel Market in Global 2020‘with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Duplex Stainless Steel Market report provide the details about industry overview and analysis about market size, share, growth, trend, demand, outlook, classification revenue details, competitive scenario, industry analysis, Markets forecast, manufacturers with development trends and forecasts 2026. This overview includes the market definition, key applications of the product, and the recent manufacturing technology employed for such production. This research refines variations of the Global Duplex Stainless Steel market to help you in planning the general strategy. The document is provided in readily possible records that uncover tables, charts, figures, structured presentations, pie graphs, and other visual portrayals.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global Duplex Stainless Steel market are Columbus Stainless (Pty) Ltd), Sandmeyer Steel Company, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd , AALCO Metals Limited., Special Steel Components Corporation., Penn Stainless, NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION., Outokumpu, MegaMex, Sandvik AB, Citizen Metal Pvt.Ltd., Special Piping Materials., Rolled Alloys, Inc, Tata Steel, ArcelorMittal, Ambica Steels Limited and thyssenkrupp Stainless GmbH and among others.

Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Outlook:

Global duplex stainless steel market is forecast to exhibit a steady CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Owing to the corrosion resistance, tensile strength and durability of duplex stainless steel.

Duplex stainless offers resistant to corrosion and excessive mechanical quality that assures more uptime than carbon steels and regular steels and is twice as solid as the ferric treated steel and ordinary austenitic steels. Besides, along with the enhancing demand for duplex stainless steel from different end-user such as, oil and gas, mash and paper, desalination including construction is further going to drive the market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of life worldwide. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand of duplex stainless steel in chemical industries and construction is driving the growth of the market

Extension of End-User industries in emerging countries is boosting the growth of the market

Increasing demand of stainless steel in paper industries is also contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Increasing value of the raw materials that is used to produce duplex stainless-steel is hampering the growth of the market

Which Important Market Factors Are Explained In The Report?

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below

By Grade

Duplex

Lean Duplex

Super & Hyper Duplex

By Product Form

Tubes

Pumps & Valves

Fittings & Flanges

Welding Wires

Rebar & Mesh

Others

By End – User Industry

By Oil & Gas Pipeline Separators Scrubbers Pumps Others By Desalination Evaporators Pressure Piping

By Chemical Chemical Reactors Heat Exchangers Pressure Vessels Others

By Construction Bridges Structural Components Others

By Pulp & Paper Digesters Reactors & Pressure Vessels Others

By Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Rolls-Royce contracted to bring Kamewa waterjet propulsion units and MTU engines for three 42m high-speed, lightweight carbon fiber ferries Kamewa steel-series waterjets, all five vessels will be powered by MTU series 2000 diesel engines. The product is made to create undisputed performance with low cost of ownership. This will help the company to expand its business in China.

In September 2017 Vigor was granted 10-year contract to build a new generation craft to interchange the present LCM-8 microphone boats. The new vessels will have triple drive MJP 750 DRB waterjets, constructed from duplex stainless steel providing advancements in MJP’s proprietary mixed flow technology. This contract will help the company to boost its product portfolio in the market.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Global Duplex Stainless Steel in these regions, from 2020 to 2026, covering

Competitive Analysis:

Global duplex stainless steel market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global rodenticides market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

