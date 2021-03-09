Duo accused of threatening letters and arson | Free press

Countless threatening letters are received by politicians, authorities and ministries. A man and a woman are said to have sent them and also committed arson. Charges have now been filed against them.

Stuttgart (AP) – For allegedly sending threatening letters across the country and committing arson, the Stuttgart prosecutor’s office has filed charges against a man and a woman.

The two 39-year-olds were charged with suspected coercion and attempted arson, a spokesman for the Stuttgart prosecutor said.

The threatening letters were therefore sent in five waves between December 2019 and October 2020 to politicians, authorities, ministries and transport associations across Germany. Under threat of violence, the suspects asked the recipients to remedy alleged grievances. The letters would contain blank cartridges, matches or knives to substantiate their demands.

In August 2020, the suspects also committed an arson attack on a building of the Federal Labor Office in Nuremberg. The incendiary device did not ignite as the suspect intended, it was said. In this way a “significant fire effect” was avoided. They are also said to have planned an arson attack on a private home of an entrepreneur in North Rhine-Westphalia in August 2020. They would have placed an incendiary device in a private property, but not ignited it because they were not at the house.

The accused’s letters of confession are said to have been signed “MIlitantE ZellE (MIEZE) – united in the collective of revolutionary action cells (RAZ)”. The suspects are in custody. They were arrested in October 2020.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99