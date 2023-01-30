Dungeon Munchies PS5 review – A cute but clunky action-platformer

Dungeon Munchies is a recreation I bear in mind listening to about again in 2022. It’s a platformer with roots within the roguelike/roguelite style, from the gameplay to the customization of the assault expertise. The story is somewhat ridiculous and over-the-top, but it surely additionally has some extremely darkish moments. The title can be surprisingly philosophical for those who cease to hearken to what the NPCs are saying.

It brings intense, action-packed platforming gameplay, difficult bullet-hell boss fights, and, in fact, loads of “gourmand” meals to eat. Each confers helpful skills for a number of builds, so every time you play, it might probably really feel totally different.

It’s not an extremely lengthy recreation, and it has its flaws. However even apart from these, I had a blast taking part in Dungeon Munchies – even once I needed to begin over from scratch.

Dungeon Munchies has a genuinely distinctive action-platformer idea

As a zombie in Dungeon Munchies, you possibly can’t actually style the flavour of meals, which might be the worst a part of being undead. The Necro-Chef wants you, and also you’re the newest physique she’s summoned. Your process is to assist in her cooking missions. You’ll progress via space after space of this world, slaying monsters and gathering components from them.

The tutorial is transient, however tells you just about all the things you might want to know. You have got a main and a secondary weapon slot – which might additionally maintain a gun or a defend as a substitute. You’ll rapidly acquire entry to a Double Bounce, however you solely have it so long as you permit a selected meal in your bag. That’s one factor that makes the gameplay very fascinating.

As you progress via the sport, you kill monsters and unlock extra recipes. You may maintain a set quantity of meals objects in your plastic bag in Dungeon Munchies. Every meals grants particular skills. Some give your swords new assaults, others make your weapons larger. You may acquire extra most HP, regeneration, poison strikes, and a lot extra.

The trick is to determine what you want for every state of affairs in Dungeon Munchies and equip these accordingly. Ultimately, you’ll begin unlocking everlasting upgrades too – Double Bounce, Wall Climb/Leaping, everlasting Air Sprint, and different helpful powers. These trickle in slowly, and the sport will train you find out how to use them through gameplay.

Cooking and crafting is vital to exploring and preventing in Dungeon Munchies

One of many largest components of the sport is cooking, although. Whereas the areas you play via in Dungeon Munchies are primarily linear, there are aspect areas the place secrets and techniques lie. Yow will discover issues like further recipes for those who discover sufficient.

Just about each enemy drops one thing helpful, to craft with, or prepare dinner. It’s extremely straightforward to craft and prepare dinner in Dungeon Munchies, although. If you come to a base camp, you possibly can head to the crafting or cooking station. If you create a meal, it exhibits up within the backside of your bag on a hotbar.

Should you resolve you wish to change one, it’s a easy matter of highlighting it and urgent the cross button to eat it and prepare dinner one thing else in its stead. The identical goes for main and secondary weapons.

You’ll craft the weapon or defend from the record, and it’ll change no matter you had earlier than. Nonetheless, that is the place one of many largest issues within the recreation comes from. I simply don’t really feel just like the buttons are organized properly for Dungeon Munchies. Sq. is your main weapon, and R2 is your secondary/defend.

As well as, you even have to make use of the left persist with goal your weapon. This isn’t horrible on some weapons, but it surely’s particularly unhealthy on ranged choices like bows. The sport was designed for a mouse and it thus feels awkward and clunky on console.

Having to run and goal, whereas additionally leaping and placing can really feel very bizarre. I had an odd expertise that I can’t clarify on one in every of my playthroughs – for some cause, one in every of my recordsdata robotically attacked. It began occurring just a few hours in, and whereas it doesn’t make the sport tougher – it made issues a lot simpler actually – I can’t clarify why it began occurring.

I say “one in every of my recordsdata” for a cause. The sport crashed and ate my save file after dropping a combat. I used to be defeated by an early boss, and as a substitute of kicking me again to one of many save factors (recycling bin), the sport went darkish. After I lastly acquired it to load once more, my save file was gone, as was all of my progress.

That apart, I actually loved taking part in Dungeon Munchies. It’s easy and straightforward to get into however has loads of mechanics and methods to play that may make the gameplay a lot simpler or tougher, relying on what you favor.

Every enemy has its personal assaults to concentrate on, and you’ll see clearly once they’re getting ready an AoE transfer. Should you completely time your dodge although, the sport will decelerate briefly, like a Matrix dodge. It’s a really cool idea, and you’ll dodge-roll via enemies, and may even do it in mid-air. The motion tech could be very sharp in Dungeon Munchies, I’ll say that for positive.

That is particularly nice as a result of the boss fights are fairly intense. They usually have phases the place they can’t be focused, and the sport turns into a bullet hell. It’s important to keep away from prolonged waves of various vitality assaults.

Fight is enjoyable, and it’s a matter of studying patterns and surviving, but it surely doesn’t really feel unfair or too terribly brutal. It’s a fragile stability of problem and enjoyable.

How is the extent design and aesthetic of Dungeon Munchies?

I like the artwork model of Dungeon Munchies. It’s a visually interesting recreation – I’m a giant fan of the pixel artwork. I like the character designs, and the writing is sharp and intelligent. The background sounds and music are pleasant as properly. The issue I’ve with it general is the extent design.

It doesn’t really feel particularly impressed. The levels you undergo all type of really feel the identical in terms of exploration. A lot of areas to wall soar up, and plenty of areas to air sprint throughout as soon as these options are unlocked. It’s a enjoyable indie recreation, however the levels felt similar to each other. It’s not the worst factor to see, although. The design continues to be sharp and it feels good to discover the world.

In conclusion

Dungeon Munchies is a recreation that I really feel perhaps wants extra work, however that stated, I nonetheless had quite a lot of enjoyable taking part in it. It’s a easy, enjoyable idea, with very sharp writing. The gameplay is sweet, and whereas the title itself is on the quick aspect, I really feel prefer it has some replayability within the weapons and skills you possibly can play with.

The ranged gameplay would not really feel good on PlayStation 5, although. The controls are responsive, however it should take a while to get used to the clunkiness right here. I think about it is a utterly totally different story for PC customers, although, because it was designed for a mouse.

After you have a deal with on it, although, the exploration and preventing will develop into considerably simpler to play. Total, it’s a enjoyable, cute indie action-platformer, although it wants a bit extra work.

Dungeon Munchies

Whereas clunky to regulate, Dungeon Munchies continues to be a ton of enjoyable (Picture through Sportskeeda)

Reviewed on: PlayStation 5 (Code supplied by Refrain Worldwide)

Platforms: Nintendo Change, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Android, Home windows, MacOS

Developer: maJAJa

Publishers: maJAJa, Refrain Worldwide, Serenity Forge

Launch Date: January 13, 2023 (Preliminary launch date: June 5, 2019)



