“Dune” is currently the most watched film in Portugal

Denis Villeneuve’s production made it into the top 25 most viewed films of the year in national cinemas.

Zendaya is one of the actresses participating in the film.

One of the most anticipated films of the year, “Dune,” hits theaters on Thursday October 21st. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, it is the second film adaptation of the classic science fiction book after David Lynch’s 1984 film.

Between Thursday and Sunday, “Dune” was seen by 53,671 viewers. It became the most watched film of the weekend in Portugal – and is already among the top 25 most watched films of the year 2021 in national cinemas.

With over 53,000 viewers in the first four days, it immediately surpassed films like “The Father”, “Raya and the Last Dragon”, “Candyman”, “Space Jam: A New Era” or “Godzilla Vs. Kong”. It is also close to outstanding titles like “Nomadland – Surviving in America” ​​or “A Silent Place 2”, which drew no more than 60,000 viewers into the cinemas.

The most-watched film of the year in Portugal so far is “Velocidade Furiosa 9”. It was seen by more than 376,000 people. “007: No Time to Die” is in second place: it has already reached more than 327,000 viewers. The podium is completed with the Marvel production “Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings”, which already had more than 174 thousand viewers.

