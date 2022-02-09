Dune, Benedict Cumberbatch, Penelope Cruz… the nominations are in

Last year’s Oscars ceremony marked the mood with the controversy over the Best Actor Oscar, won by Anthony Hopkins, where many were expecting Chadwick Boseman. And this year the 94th Oscars will be held, with the various nominations for all categories announced yesterday.

And the nominees are…

As reported by our colleagues at CNN, the nominations for the 94th Academy Awards have been announced and include films across a variety of genres. Last year it was the streaming platform Netflix that got people talking with its seven wins, but also the film Nomadland, directed by Chloé Zhao, to which we owe last year’s film The Eternals.

And for this year 2022, it is the film The Power of the Dog that takes first place among the nominated films with 12 nominations. Director Jane Campion made history by becoming the first woman to receive more than one Best Director nomination, having previously been nominated for the 1994 film The Piano Lesson.

In addition, Steven Spielberg, also nominated in this category, set a new record. As the director and co-producer of the film West Side Story, which received seven nominations, Spielberg has now produced 11 films that were nominated for Best Picture, a new Oscar record.

This Oscars ceremony will take place on March 27, 2022, and last month it was announced that after three years without them, the ceremony would finally have a host. The last time a celebrity took the stage to host the event was in 2018 with Jimmy Kimmel. And while it’s not yet clear who the star presenter will be, it looks like the academy is considering bringing multiple presenters on stage at once, according to the New York Post. In the meantime, here is the list of nominations for the 2022 Oscars:

Oscar for the best film

BelfastCodaDon’t Look UpDrive My CarDuneThe Williams MethodLicorice PizzaNightmare AlleyThe Power of the DogWest Side Story

Oscar for Best Actor

Javier Bardem – Being the RicardosBenedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the DogAndrew Garfield – Tick, tick… BOOM!Will Smith – The Williams MethodDenzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Oscar for Best Actress

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy FayeOlivia Colman – The Lost DaughterPenelope Cruz – Madres ParalelasNicole Kidman – Being the RicardosKristen Stewart – Spencer

Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

Ciaran Hinds – BelfastTroy Kotsur – CodaJesse Plemons – The Power of the DogJ.K. Simmons – Being the RicardosKodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley – The Lost DaughterAriana DeBose – West Side StoryJudi Bench – BelfastKirsten Dunst – The Power of the DogAunjanue Ellis – The Williams Method

Oscar for Best Director

Kenneth Branagh – BelfastRyusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My CarPaul Thomas Anderson – Licorice PizzaJane Campion – The Power of the DogSteven Spielberg – West Side Story

Oscar for the best animated film

EncantoFleeLucaThe Mitchells vs. the MachinesRaya and the Last Dragon

Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay

CodaDrive My CarDuneThe Lost DaughterThe Power of the Dog

Oscar for Best Original Screenplay

BelfastDon’t Look UpThe Williams MethodLicorice PizzaJulie (in 12 chapters)

Oscar for the best camera

DuneNightmare AlleyThe Might of the DogThe Tragedy of MacbethWest Side Story

Oscar for Best Documentary

AscensionAtticaFleeSummer of SoulWriting with Fire

Oscar for the best short film

Ala Kachuu – Take and RunThe DressThe Long GoodbyeOh My MindPlease Hold

Oscar for Best Documentary

Audible: Winning on All CourtsDes Vies Sans Toit (Lead Me Home)The Queen of BasketballThree Songs for BenazirWhen We Were Bullies

Oscar for Best Animated Short Film

Matters of ArtBestiaBoxballetRobin RobinThe wiper

Oscar for the best foreign language film

Drive My CarFleeLa Main de DieuThe school at the end of the worldJulie (in 12 chapters)

Oscar for Best Editing

Don’t Look UpDuneThe Williams MethodThe Power of the DogTick, tick…BOOM!

Oscar for best sound

BelfastDuneDying Can WaitThe power of the DogWest side story

Oscar for the best decoration

DuneNightmare AlleyThe Might of the DogThe Tragedy of MacbethWest Side Story

Oscar for the best film music

Don’t look up DuneEncantoMadres ParalelasThe Power of the Dog

Oscar for Best Original Song

“Be Alive” – ​​The Williams Method “Dos Oruguitas” – Encanto “Down to Joy” – Belfast “No Time to Die” – Dying Can Wait “Somehow you do” – Four Good Days

Oscar for Best Hairstyle and Best Make-up

Coming 2 America Cruella Dune The Eyes of Tammy Faye House of Gucci

Oscar for best costume

Cruella Cyrano Dune Nightmare Alley West Side Story

Oscar for Best Special Effects

DuneFree GuyDying Can WaitShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten RingsSpider-Man: No Way Home