What Is Dumpor? How to view Instagram Story Anonymously in 2022?

There comes a period in everyone’s life when they wish to view Instagram privately. There could be various explanations for this. When people ask why I read Instagram stories anonymously, I have to claim to stalk others or view Instagram stories secretly.

Do you ever think there should be a website where you can easily follow Instagram users?

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if you could browse Instagram without creating an account or view Instagram profiles in full size?

If so, rest assured that you will find all of your answers on a single website. The URL is dumpor.com.

What is dumpor?

Dumpor is also known as Dumpor Instagram, is an Instagram story viewer that allows you to browse the insta content anonymously.

It’s not only a free website, but it’s also an insta story viewer that lets you do things like view insta dp in full size, stalk someone and download IG stories with just one click.

The best part about this website is that you can use it without creating an account. Furthermore, you do not need to enter your name, email address, or any other personal information to use the website.

Some people do not have an IG account but want to see Instagram pictures of celebrities, friends, and family members.

This ig viewer is ideal in such situations because it allows you to browse Instagram without having to create an account.

Comparison between Instagram and Dumpor

It’s clear from the name ‘Dumpor Instagram Viewer’ that dumpor is just an Instagram viewer.

This means that, initially, some stuff must be uploaded or updated on Instagram, and then only you will be able to access such content on dumpor.

Instagram Story Viewer is a much broader term than Dumpor IG Story Viewer. However, there are some features that you will not find in IG but will find in dumpor and vice versa.

Dumpor Instagram Story Viewer and Instagram are distinct in several ways, including:

1. Anonymously viewing a story vs. uploading a story

You can share stories on Instagram, such as photos with friends, reels, or informative posts. However, in dumpor, you can secretly view insta stories.

When someone posts a story and we see it on Instagram, they become aware that we are monitoring them.

However, if you watch IG stories on our website, they will never know.

2. Changing your profile image vs. viewing it at full size

Now and then, we all change our profile pictures. Takedown the old image and replace it with a fresh one.

On Instagram, we can change our profile picture whenever we want. We can’t view the full size of someone’s profile picture when they update it.

The dumpor insta viewer supports this capability. It allows you to see a person’s profile picture in its entirety.

3. Account creation is required vs not required.

When you first launch Instagram, it prompts you to either create an account or log in. To make an account or log in, it also asks for personal information like your phone number, username, and other details.

This is not the case with a dumpor, though. You can use it to explore Instagram without having to create an account. You can simply go to the website and begin exploring.

4. Uploading vs. downloading content

You can upload content like photographs and videos to IG. You can not, however, download it.

When you wish to save a picture or a post, you must take a screenshot, which reduces the image’s quality.

However, with dumpor, you may download Instagram content in its original quality, including videos and photos.

5. Reading the description and hashtag instead of copying and pasting them is

You can read some of the subtitles that others have written. Following that caption, you’ll notice that the post has several hashtags associated with it.

However, that can only be read or viewed on Instagram. You can, however, copy-paste them into dumpor.

Dumpor lets you copy and paste them into your posts to reach more people with your account.

How to use Dumpor or Instagram story viewer anonymously?

Using a website is pretty straightforward, especially for those of us who are younger. However, the various functions and capabilities might occasionally be perplexing. Finding something specific gets more difficult.

Let’s have a look at how it works to make it easier or avoid confusion. This makes it easy to use.

This section is broken down into several sections.

Steps for anonymous browsing

Visit the dumpor.com website. There will be a search bar. Enter the username of the person whose story, profile, reel, or post you’d like to see. Leon Messi (ex-) Select from the related accounts that are displayed.

How to Download Files

Visit the official website for more information.

Enter the username in the search bar. Related results will be displayed; select one. The download option will display once you click the image or video. Simply click to save the information to your device.

Steps to view the full-size profile image

Search for the username of the person whose profile you want to see in the search bar. Several accounts with that username will appear; choose one. Simply click on the Instagram DP to see it in full size.

Steps for analyzing an account or copying and pasting hashtags and captions

Type the account name or any trending hashtag or caption into the search icon. Select the desired one from the output results. You can effortlessly check posts and comments , and copy and paste hashtags and captions.

Why should you use dumpor?

Let’s go over some of the reasons why I favor dumpor to other websites.

It is both free and simple to use.

Excellent user interface.

No account is required to access Instagram.

View the Instagram DP in its entirety.

Download the original Instagram profile photo.

Copy and paste captions and hashtags.

The best Instagram viewer.

is any alternatives of Dumpor

We all know that network problems and other technical problems are common in the world of technology today.

Without a doubt, most tech problems happen when we need to use a website for work.

This becomes clearer if we consider the situation surrounding our board exam results. When we go to the website to check our results, there are usually technical issues.

Because of its simplicity and appealing characteristics, I prefer the following alternatives to dumpor:

smihub.com.co

Unlike dumpor, it allows you to browse Instagram without creating an account, see Instagram stories privately, and quickly download content.

This is something you should try because of its simplicity and useful features.

Pikuki.com

Picuki is an Instagram story viewer that is similar to dumpor and SMiHub, but it also includes the ability to modify stories with beautiful filters.

What does dumpor fail to offer its users?

You can’t find everything on a single website, which is why some functions aren’t available on this one. These include:-

Making comments on other people’s postings .

Adding fresh photos.

Sending follow-up requests

Image retouching

Final Words

This page covers everything an Instagram user should be aware of.

Many people use Instagram, but many are unaware of this fantastic service that allows users to download Instagram stories, browse Instagram without creating an account, download stuff quickly, and much more.

So, I think this article should be sent to more and more Instagram users so they can learn about how great the site is and what it can do for them.