Duke and Duchess of Sussex face production company exodus as aides depart

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going through additional workers departures from Archewell as two extra key aides have introduced they’re leaving after “making a cultural mark”.

The most recent departures come after a busy few months for the couple, who’ve been within the public eye following the discharge of their Netflix documentary and Prince Harry’s controversial memoir.

However because the couple start to “look ahead” following these tasks, the corporate will lose two of its main figures later this yr in what stays a essential interval for the Duke and Duchess.

Ben Browning, inside content material head of Archewell Productions, the filmed content material arm, and Fara Taylor, who leads Archewell’s advertising and marketing group, will each not get replaced after they go away.

Ben Browning was described as ‘integral’ in spearheading the productions launched by the couple up to now, together with the record-breaking Harry & Meghan Netflix sequence – Getty/Astrid Stawiarz

Ashley Hansen, the organisation’s head of communication, introduced the departures and stated that they each “exceeded expectations and made their mark throughout the cultural zeitgeist”.

She added that the Duke and Duchess stay “vastly grateful” for his or her assist on the “important look-back tasks” that they’ve not too long ago launched.

Mr Browning, an Oscar-nominated producer, was described as “integral” in spearheading the productions launched by the couple up to now, together with the record-breaking Harry & Meghan Netflix sequence.

He oversaw your entire manufacturing, which turned Netflix’s most-streamed documentary sequence debut with 81.55 million hours watched within the first week of its launch.

It was variously described in UK publications as a “a really Californian train in grievance” and a “tedious, narcissistic wallow”.

Archewell Productions rapidly adopted this record-breaking sequence with the Stay to Lead documentary in partnership with the Mandela Basis, which obtained a quieter reception as compared.

Mr Browning’s departure might be adopted by a interval of concentrate on scripted content material manufacturing as a substitute, as Chanel Pysnik continues to supervise unscripted content material for Archewell, a spokesperson confirmed.

Ms Taylor’s departure, nevertheless, comes because the couple plan to streamline the corporate’s advertising and marketing arm after the success of Meghan’s Spotify podcast and their different releases.

The Harry & Meghan sequence turned Netflix’s most-streamed documentary sequence debut with 81.55 million hours watched within the first week of its launch – Netflix

The group will proceed to function beneath the management of Ms Hansen, who additionally works intently with the Duke and Duchess as their international press secretary.

“Ben and Fara have been integral to the creation and execution of many critically and commercially acclaimed tasks throughout their tenure,” she stated.

“They’ve expertly delivered content material and campaigns which have exceeded expectations and made their mark throughout the cultural zeitgeist.”

Ms Hansen added: “They performed a essential function in serving to to inform the tales of the Duke and Duchess to this point and the couple stay vastly grateful for his or her assist on these important look-back tasks, as they now look ahead”.

The newest departures observe final month’s announcement that the couple would take “full lead” of their firm after Mandana Dayani, who ran Archewell for lower than 18 months, stepped down.

Ms Dayani, who had been described as each president and chief working officer of Archewell, left her function by mutual settlement and was not changed.

As the corporate enters its third yr, it has employed a co-executive director to go up the non-profit Archewell Basis alongside James Holt, and Serena Regan has been named head of podcasts.