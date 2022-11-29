“Dude is getting treated like a god”

Followers have shared their reactions to JOEYKAOTYK, an IRL streamer and NRG member, revealing his assembly with former NBA participant Dwight Howard in Taiwan.

For these unaware, Dwight joined Taoyuan Leopards within the T1 League earlier this month. Additionally it is mentioned that the 36-year-old’s wage is about to be a whopping $1 million, despite the fact that the group caps overseas gamers’ wages to $20K.

JOEYKAOTYK had the chance to greet the basketball professional within the purple carpet space of a GQ award ceremony in Taiwan. Since becoming a member of the Taoyuan Leopards, this marked Dwight’s first public look.

Reacting to the streamer’s clip, followers shared a number of reactions. One Redditor commented:

“Dude is getting handled like a god”

“He appears to be comfortable in Taiwan” – Followers share their ideas on Dwight Howard after seeing him in JOEYKAOTYK’s stream

NRG member JOEYKAOTYK was among the many numerous attendees of the GQ Type Awards that entered its tenth yr in Taiwan. Dwight Howard’s entrance to the occasion space was captured on the streamer’s stay broadcast.

Moreover, Joey might be seen approaching the participant and even shaking fingers with him. He was heard saying:

“Yo Dwight, welcome to Taiwan. Take care.”

Chatting with his chat, JOEYKAOTYK mentioned this:

“Good. Such a chill motherf**ker. Dude’s so chill.”

(Timestamp: 06:14:42)

The clip was shared on a preferred subreddit referred to as r/LivestreamFail, which is a devoted server for the streaming neighborhood. The put up acquired a wide range of feedback, with one person noting that Dwight appeared comfortable to be in Taiwan after the NBA’s obvious unfair therapy. They mentioned:

One other person talked about that his unprecedented transfer to Taiwan could spur the nation’s upcoming era into taking over basketball. They commented:

A number of feedback spammed “7” underneath the put up. For these unaware, mainland Chinese language folks usually spam the phrase “6” which seems like “slick” or “clean” in Chinese language. It has develop into a manner of expressing one thing “superior” in a stay stream.

Because of the conflicting state of the connection between the Taiwanese and Chinese language, the previous sort “7,” as a gesture of one-upping their counterparts. Listed here are a few of the feedback:

Dwight Howard’s sensational transfer to the Taoyuan Leopards will see him bag $1 million a yr. Regardless of there being a wage cap for overseas gamers, the Taiwanese league has made an exception for the American.

Howard additionally made an unbelievable Taiwanese basketball league debut after scoring 38 factors, 25 rebounds, 9 assists, and 4 blocks for his staff. Taoyuan Leopards went on to win the match 120–115 towards New Taipei CTBC DEA.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei



