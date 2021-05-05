Duct Tapes Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) 2021 to See Major Growth in Revenue, Leading Players – PPM Industries SpA., Beijing Yanuo Adhesive Products Co.,Ltd

For building a wonderful Duct Tapes Market research report, a combination of principal aspects such as highest level of spirit, practical solutions, dedicated research and analysis, innovation, talent solutions, integrated approaches, most advanced technology and commitment plays a key role. Hence, while generating this global market report for a client, all of these are firmly followed.

Global Duct Tapes Market Scope and Market Size

On the based on product, the duct tapes market is segmented into removable duct tapes, professional grade duct tapes, utility duct tapes and specialized high strength duct tapes.

Based on adhesive, the duct tapes market is divided into Natural Rubber based adhesives and synthetic rubber based adhesives.

Backing segment of the duct tapes market is segmented into plastic, foil and cloth.

The application segment of the duct tapes market is bifurcated into sealing, repairing, holding, waterproofing, coding, strapping, splicing and others.

Thickness segment of the duct tapes market segmented into <10 Mil, 10 to 15 mil and >15 mil.

End-user industriessegment of the duct tapes market is bifurcated into HVAC, building & construction, shipping & logistics, automotive, electrical & electronics and DIY activities.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Duct Tapes Market

Duct tapesmarket will reach an estimated valuation of USD 6.3 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 5.90% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.Increasing usage of duct tapes for DIY activities in household is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Increasing usage of duct tapes instead of glue and mastic fluids is expected to enhancemarket growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing use for repairing & strapping purposes, rising application in the hotel industry, growing demand for vinyl &polyethylene, rising disposable income and increasing industrialization is expected to enhance the duct tapes market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Availability of alternatives in the market is expected to hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

Global Duct Tapes Market Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report :

To comprehend Global Duct Tapes Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Duct Tapes market is analyzed across major global regions. Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

Competitive Landscape and Duct Tapes Market Share Analysis

Duct tapes market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to duct tapes market.

