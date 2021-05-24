Dual Interface Smart Card Market: What are the Key Growth Factors?

The Growth of Dual Interface Smart Card market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4962

The telecommunications industry accounts for a majority share in the dual interface smart card market. Mounting demand for customized and more secured smart cards with automatic updating properties has resulted will create numerous market opportunities for dynamic operating system dual interface smart cards over the forecast period.

With more number of retail stores and clubs adopting customer loyalty programs as part of their marketing strategy, the dual interface smart card market will see increasing opportunities over the coming years. Microprocessor-based dual interface smart cards are gaining popularity as a result of the surging e-Commerce and telecom industry. According to a new Fact.MR study, the dual interface smart card market is poised to progress at a value CAGR of 6%, and is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 8 Bn by 2030-end.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4962

Key Takeaways from Dual Interface Smart Card Market Study

The global dual interface smart card market is expected to create a value opportunity of around US$ 8 Bn during the forecast period, adding 1.8X more value in 2030 as compared to 2020.

The dynamic application-based operating system smart cards segment will continue to dominate demand, accounting for more than two-third global market share.

The telecommunications industry, respect to dual interface smart cards, is set to grow at a high rate, facilitated by surging demand for smartphones and advancements in backbone infrastructure to provide network stability.

The global dual interface smart card market is expected to witness a rise in emerging countries such as India, China, and Brazil, owing to increasing disposable income and mounting demand for automotive products.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is estimated to be the most lucrative market in terms of revenue generation, currently valued at US$ 3.9 Bn, and is expected to show prolific expansion over the forecast period.

The North America dual interface smart card market is poised to expand at a CAGR of 6.5%, creating a value opportunity of US$ 1.7 Bn by 2030.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to manufacturing and supply chain issues, besides reduced demand for consumer electronic products, thereby restraining the market from reaching its full potential.

“Advancements in the telecommunication industry will boost demand for dual interface smart cards, as result of increasing sales of SIM cards,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Players to Focus on Product Innovation and Regional Expansion

Prominent players in the dual interface smart card market include American Banknote Corporation, Bartronics India Limited, Cardcom Technology, CardLogix Corporation, CPI Card Group, Eastcompeace Technology Co., Ltd, Giesecke & Devrient (G&D) GmbH, GOLDPAC Group, Hengbao Co. Ltd., IDEMIA, Infineon Technologies AG, Ingenico Group, Inteligensa Group, Kona I Co., Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Perfect Plastic Printing Corporation, Identiv, Inc., Square, Inc., Thales Group, VALID, VeriFone Systems, Inc., Watchdata, and Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co., Ltd. Key players are adopting aggressive growth strategies for establishing their presence in regional and the global market. These players are also focusing on product innovation and capacity expansion to meet increasing demand related to associated application usage.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on ICT Landscape

Vaccine Management Solution Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/5466/vaccine-management-solution-market

Photodiodes Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/1664/photodiode-market

Biometrics Middleware Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/1882/biometric-middleware-market

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/06/04/1863870/0/en/Legacy-IT-Giants-Eyeing-to-Consolidate-Global-Structured-Cabling-Market-finds-Fact-MR-study.html

The Dual Interface Smart Card market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Endobronchial Valves market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Dual Interface Smart Card market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

And so on…..

To connect an Expert – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4962

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com