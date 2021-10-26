Dua Lipa, the pop star who grew up in Kosovo – and who is not afraid of politics

A simple post on Twitter was enough to ignite the social network and turn a sea of ​​praise into an overwhelming wave of criticism. In the description, the pop star limited himself to sharing the definition of the autochthonous dictionary: “Inhabitants of a place, indigenous, as opposed to the descendants of migrants or settlers.”

The description was accompanied by a map of Albanian territory that controversially included Kosovo within the country’s borders – something that critics saw as clear support for the Albanian nationalists’ ambitions to create Greater Albania, which in this scenario would agglomerate all areas, where Albanians live.

The publication, which appeared in July 2020, sparked the mood on the still (and always) sensitive topic of borders and ethnic groups in the Balkans. The criticism forced Dua Lipa to clarify the position: he insisted that he was not a supporter of any kind of ethnic separatism and never intended to “stir up any kind of hatred”.

“We all deserve to be proud of our ethnicity and origins. I just wanted to see my country on the map and be able to speak proudly about my Albanian roots, ”explains the singer, who was born in London but is of Kosovar origin. The release actually followed a campaign asking Apple to put Kosovo on its maps – something that, given the country’s controversial post-war status recognized by the West, was not recognized by Serbia’s allies who once owned the territory checked, did not happen.

Despite criticism, the campaign paid off and Apple added the border restrictions with Kosovo the following month. Dua Lipa’s image was tweaked, but it was just a setback. That didn’t stop them from asserting their status as the big pop reveal or even downplaying the success of the album Future Nostalgia, released during the pandemic in 2020, which garnered six Grammy nominations and topped the UK sales charts.

Her career continues to shine and in 2022 she will also tour Portugal, with concerts in Braga and Lisbon in the summer of 2022, on the 5th and 6th Meo Sudoeste respectively.

au • toch • tho • nous adjective

(of a resident of a place) more indigenous than descended from migrants or colonists pic.twitter.com/OD9bNmLcZ4

– DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) July 19, 2020

If topics like “Don’t Start Now” or “One Kiss” made her a global celebrity, it was also her activist facet that helped her assert herself, especially by never hiding her past and roots. Although born in London, the 26-year-old artist is also Kosovar of Albanian descent.

When the conflict broke out in the Balkans that led to the partition of Yugoslavia, thousands of families sought refuge across Europe. The fate of the Lipa was precisely the United Kingdom, where Dua’s parents found an escape from the horrors of war.

Anesa studied law and dukagjin dentistry, but they dropped out of school as soon as the 1992 bombings began. Her grandparents, both historians, found themselves in the midst of the ethnic strife. “My paternal grandfather wrote books about everything that was going on and when the occupation took place the Serbs wanted him to change the narrative. He refused and lost his job, ”he says. “It’s all part of me and I want to fight for what I believe in.”

The parents moved to Camden, where a large community of conflict refugees lived. They were forced to give up academic ambitions and survive with jobs in bars and restaurants. Dua was born in 1995, three years after the family arrived in the UK.

Despite the difficulties, he was able to train himself in his passion, the arts. When she was nine years old, she began attending the Sylvia Young Theater School, past names like Rita Ora or Amy Winehouse. This is exactly where his voice caught the eye, so that it immediately passed over to the older crowd. “I was scared, but the teacher was the first to tell me I could sing.”

Like many other refugees, the singer’s parents wanted to return to their homeland after the end of the conflict. They did so in 2006. At the age of just 11, Dua Lipa accompanied her parents on their return trip to Pristina, the capital of Kosovo.

“When I got there, only the Albanian girl spoke Albanian with a British accent,” he recalls. It would adapt easily in the end. “I can’t remember having a major culture shock,” he says. “[Pristina] it was much safer than London and could do a lot more. I could go out with my friends and go downtown. “

With the Albanian flag on his back at a festival in Pristina, Kosovo

After four years and already with a feeling for his talent, he realized that he could hardly pursue a music career in Pristina. With great difficulty she managed to convince her parents to let her return to London.

The parents would stay in Kosovo and Lipa would return to Camden, where he would live with the daughter of a couple who were friends with the parents. Even though he’s older and takes care of the teenager, that didn’t happen.

Dua Lipa spent her youth all alone in the British capital, where she had to break free. She began studying full-time at Sylvia Young School, taking care of herself as best she could.

“Cooking for me and cleaning the house was tough. I realized there was no one who could do this for me and it got difficult. But I think something like that made it grow before its time. They helped me mature and be who I am today, ”she says.

“I am so grateful, even as I remember these were difficult times. My mother came to visit me once, opened the closet and asked what kind of clothes that was. “That’s all the dirty laundry I’ve never done before,” I replied. “

He made lists for everything, “doing homework, cleaning, writing poetry,” he recalls. She worked hard to get a top grade in math just for her parents to give her permission to have a navel piercing. Then he grew up and made a living.

She started working as a model at the age of 16 after being approached by an agent on the street. She never dreamed of becoming a model, but she saw the opportunity to gain attention and connect with other names in the industry. The agency eventually got him a job for an ad for the show “X Factor”, where he met a producer who had worked with artists like Ed Sheeran and One Direction. Through him he met his agent Ben Mawson know.

At the time, Lipa was working in bars on the London night, where she even served as a caretaker. “It was horrible. You had to be a cold person to stand there and tell people they couldn’t come in. When I had to turn some of my friends down for wearing sneakers, I realized this is not the place to be I wanted to work. “

At the same time, he shared his videos on YouTube, in which he interpreted versions of current pop topics. Through this exhibition he was awarded a contract with TAP, the agency that represented Lana Del Rey.

“My goal wasn’t to make a record, but to find out what my sound is. He told everyone he wanted to sound like a combination of J Cole and Nelly Furtado. “What is this girl’s head on?” They would tell me. But then I wrote ‘Hotter Than Hell’ and that was the subject that got me the contract for the first record, that’s where it all started. “

Success was inevitable and although he accepted interpreting songs by other composers, he always made it a point to sign many of their songs – particularly inspired by his father, who was also a musician and member of an Albanian rock band.

In addition to her success, Dua Lipa has always kept her activist side alive, not only for her home country Kosovo, but among many other concerns. He’s also an ardent supporter of the Palestinian cause, a supporter of the British Labor Party, and even gave Bernie Sanders a boost when he was campaigning for the Democratic presidential run.

Their opinions have almost always provoked a wave of criticism, which there is from artists and athletes who dare to leave their area and make a difference. “On social media, they say to ‘shut up and sing.’ ‘What do you know about it? Why do you care? ‘ But I think people forget how small our world is. “