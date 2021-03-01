DSRC Technology Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend, by 2027 – Autotalks, Cohda Wireless, Continental AG, Kapsch Group, Lear and NORBIT ASA

DSRC stands for dedicated short-range communications. It is a wireless communication technology that enables vehicles to communicate with each other without involving cellular infrastructure. The advent of connected cars and demand for road safety are key factors propelling the growth of the DSRC technology market. The increasing applicability of the technology in the logistics and transportation sector is expected to expand the growth of the DSRC technology market in the future.

The DSRC technology market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to government initiatives in various countries for better traffic management and demand for real-time traffic and incident alerts. Also, the growing adoption of connected cars is further likely to fuel market growth. However, poor infrastructure in the developing countries may hamper the growth of the DSRC technology market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the advent of autonomous cars opens up growth opportunities for the players operating in the DSRC technology market in the coming years.

Top Leading Companies and Type

1.Autotalks Ltd.

2.Cohda Wireless

3.Continental AG

4.Kapsch Group

5.Lear Corporation

6.NORBIT ASA

7.Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

8.Q-Free ASA

9.Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

10.Savari, Inc.

Our expert team is consistently working on updated data and information of key player’s related business processes which values the market. For future strategies and predictions, we provide special section regarding covid-19 situation.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the DSRC Technology Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

DSRC Technology Market Lucrative Regional Markets

Like any other research material, the report has covered key geographical regions such as Europe, Japan, United States, India, Southeast Asia and Europe. Researchers have given their opinion or insights of value, product sales, and industry share besides availability opportunities to expand in those regions. As far as the sub-regions, North America, Canada, Medico, Australia, Asia-Pacific, India, South Korea, China, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe, Russia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa are included.

The objective of the researchers is to find out the sales, value, and status of the DSRC Technology industry at the international levels. While the status covers the years of 2020 – 2027, the forecast is for the period 2020 – 2027 that will enable market players to not only plan but also execute strategies based on the market needs.

The study wanted to focus on key manufacturers, competitive landscape, and SWOT analysis for the DSRC Technology Market. Apart from looking into the geographical regions, the report concentrated on key trends and segments that are either driving or preventing the growth of the industry. Researchers have also focused on individual growth trends besides their contribution to the overall market.

Target Audience of the Global DSRC Technology Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisers

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Re-sellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Major queries related Global DSRC Technology Market with covid-19 effect resolves in the report:

How market players are performing in this covid-19 event?

How the pricing of essential raw material and related market affects DSRC Technology market.

Is covid-19 pandemic already affected on projected region or what will be the maximum impact of covid-19 in region?

What will be the CAGR growth of the DSRC Technology market during the forecast period?

In 2027 what will be the estimated value of DSRC Technology market?

