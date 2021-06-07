MARKET INTRODUCTION

Drywall textures are simple to apply applications that boost visual attention while hiding flaws in the walls and ceilings. Drywall can be textured in a variety of ways. Orange peel texture, roll texture, knockdown texture, swirl texture sand texture, and skip trowel texture are some of the textures available. Wall textures are commonly utilised to finish interior wall surfaces and conceal faults such as patched drywall seams. Simultaneously, these textures transform flat walls into a finish that reflects light and gives interest to any area.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Due to growing demand for drywall textures in building and construction applications, the market is expected to continue to grow at a steady rate. The housing market in developed and developing countries has been steadily expanding, owing to a scarcity of existing homes, improved job possibilities, and rising earnings which indirectly derive the market for drywall texture. The growing demand for drywall textures has been fuelled by the expansion of the residential and commercial construction industries, as well as the home improvement industry.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Drywall Textures Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the drywall textures market with detailed market segmentation by texture type and end user. The global drywall textures market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading drywall textures market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global drywall textures market is segmented into texture type and end user. By texture type knockdown, orange peel, popcorn, sand texture, others. By end user, the drywall textures market is classified into residential and commercial.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global drywall texturesmarket based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2028 concerning five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The drywall texturesmarket by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the drywall texturesmarket from both demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the drywall texturesmarket in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers vital developments in the drywall textures market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the drywall textures market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for drywall textures in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the drywall textures market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the drywall texturesmarket. Besides, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the critical development in the past five years.

LS Drywall Inc

Muddy Boys Inc

USG Corporation

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Artisan Textures and Drywall Inc.

3M

Knauf Middle East

Hamilton Drywall Products

PABCO Gypsum

Graco Inc.

