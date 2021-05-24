Dry Shampoo Market Report – Leading Countries, Region, and Segment Forecast To 2025

The global dry shampoo market is gaining from a number of favorable factors. Firstly, dry shampoo has aroused the interest of the growing working-class population, globally, who are looking for hair products that do not require much time for application suitable for their hectic lifestyle. This population group requires frequent hair washes as they are exposed to dirt and pollution while traveling to and from the workplace. Dry shampoo is best suited in this scenario, as frequent use of regular shampoo leads to loss of strength and sheen of hair. The ease of use as it does not require water to reduce greasing from the scalp and hair is also a significant factor boosting the demand for dry shampoo.

Apart from this, the changing consumer preference for natural and organic hair care products is also stoking growth of dry shampoo market. To cater to this, a number of hair care brands have introduced natural and organic variants of dry shampoo, which are attracting a large number of consumers. These variants are not only free of harsh chemicals, which are associated with loss of luster and strength of hair, but also help improve hair health through nourishing the scalp. Further, rising hair fall concerns and the rising prevalence of scalp related diseases are increasingly leading consumes opt for natural and herbal hair care solutions.

The influence of the fashion industry leading individuals to adopt hair care solutions endorsed by models and hair stylists has also been boosting the growth of the dry shampoo industry. The advent of new formula based hair care products briefly gained the interest of models and hair stylists for increasing hair volume and providing rich hair texture. However, excessive use of chemical-based hair styling solutions and frequent shampooing have been associated with severe scalp issues, with baldness being one of them. This has led models and hair stylists to switch to dry shampoo that substitutes chemical-based products for hair styling needs.

According to estimates presented by a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global dry shampoo market will expand at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2017 and 2022 vis-à-vis revenue. Expanding at this pace, the market is likely to become US$4,110.6 mn by 2022-end from its estimated worth of US$3,043.5 mn in 2017.



Global Dry Shampoo Market: Key Insights

Among the key form type segments, spray form is estimated to hold the leading 66.2% of market share in 2017. In absolute numbers, the spray form segment is estimated to be valued at US$2,016.3 mn in 2017. The form spray segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.3% between 2017 and 2022, for the segment to touch a revenue valuation of US$2,738.4 mn by the end of 2022. The form spray type segment is estimated to display the leading year on year absolute growth of US$144.4 mn over the course of the forecast period from 2017 to 2022.

As per function classification, the segments of the global dry shampoo market include anti-dandruff, color protection, hair loss prevention, and others.

From a geographical perspective, the report studies the global dry shampoo market across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific except Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. Of them, North America is expected to account for the leading revenue contribution of US$1,134.0 mn in 2022. However, Asia Pacific except Japan is expected to register the leading 7% CAGR over the forecast period between 2017 and 2022.

Global Dry Shampoo Market: Competitive Analysis

The global dry shampoo market is competitive with a presence of a considerable number of established players. Key players operating in the global dry shampoo market include The Unilever Group, The Procter and Gamble, Kao Corporation, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Shiseido Company Limited, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Coty Inc., Revlon Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and L’Oreal SA.

