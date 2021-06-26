Dry Powder Inhalers Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2026

Latest released the research study on Global Dry Powder Inhalers Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Dry Powder Inhalers Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Dry Powder Inhalers. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are GlaxoSmithKline plc (United States),The 3M Company (United States),Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany),Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A (Italy),Cipla Limited (India),Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (United States) ,HOVIONE FARMACIÃŠNCIA, S.A. (Portugal),MannKind Corporation (United States),Novartis International AG (Switzerland),Orion Oyj (Finland).

Definition:

A dry powder inhaler (DPI) is a device which delivers medication to the lungs of patients suffering from respiratory disorders in the form of a dry powder. DPIs are usually used to treat respiratory diseases like emphysema, asthma, bronchitis, and COPD although DPIs (like inhalable insulin Afrezza) are used in the treatment of diabetes mellitus. DPIs are alternative devices to the aerosol-based inhalers usually called metered-dose inhaler (or MDI). Growing number of people with respiratory diseases & diabetes mellitus around the globe are the driving factors for growth of global dry powder inhalers market.

Market Trend:

Introduction of Smart Inhalers

Market Drivers:

Growing Number of People with Respiratory Diseases & Diabetes Mellitus

Increasing Spending On Healthcare

Rise in the Aging Population

Opportunities:

Rapidly Developing Medical Infrastructure & Rising Medical Tourism in Developing Nations

Development of Various Innovations in the Dry Powder Inhalers

The Global Dry Powder Inhalers Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Capsule Based Dry Powder Inhaler Device, Blister Based Powder Inhaler Device, Reservoir/Cartridge Based Powder Inhaler Device, Others), Application (Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Respiratory Care Center, Homecare, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

