Dry Malt Product Market (2021 to 2028) – by Type, Opportunity Analysis and Application

The reports cover key developments in the Dry Malt Product Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Dry malt is considered a long-lasting ingredient as compared to liquid malt. Storage of dry malt is quite easier as long as it is dry. Dry malt extract is also a more fine powder compared to liquid malt extract. Dry malt extract is available in various types, including light, Pilsner, Dark, Bavarian, Amber, and Wheat, etc. Dry malt is mostly used in the food & Beverage industry for adding flavor with color in the food & beverage. The Bavarian Wheat dry malt extract is considered one of the best for all wheat beers. Increasing consumption of beer with alcoholic beverages helping to boost the demand for dry malt. Dry malt extract is further used for making bread. Dry malt is employed in bakery products such as cakes, pastries, cookies, and biscuits as it adds flavor along with color in the final product. Dry malt extract market is also used in pharmaceuticals as well as animal feed industry.

1. Axereal Group

2. Cargill Inc.

3. Crisp Malting Group Malt

4. Graincrop Limited

5. Ireks GmbH

6. Malteurop Group

7. Malteurop Groupe

8. Muntons

9. Simpsons Malt

10. Viking Malt

The dry malt products market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as wider application in the food & beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, animal feed industry, and others. The prime factor driving the demand for the dry malt products market is raised awareness about healthy lifestyles amongst individuals. Dry malt is utilized widely in the food & beverage industry for adding flavor & color. Dry malt is used in beer & alcoholic beverages for adding flavor and avoid dry, thin, or cindery flavors. Dry malt is employed in beer to add appropriate color to it. Brewers utilized dry malt to make yeast starters. The number of players participating in this industry is increasing.

The global dry malt products market is segmented on the basis of source, type, and application. On the basis of source, the dry malt products market is segmented into wheat, rye, barley, sorghum, rice, and others. The dry malt products market on the basis of the type is classified into light dry malt extracts, amber dry malt extracts, and black dry malt extracts. On the basis of application, global dry malt products market is bifurcated into food & beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, animal feed industry, and others.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Dry Malt Product market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and South America.

