Dry Eye Disease Market Size, Status and Global Research 2021 to 2026 | AbbVie Inc (Allergan Plc), Alcon Inc, Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, OASIS Medical

The Dry Eye Disease Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends, and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation, and forecasting. The report highlights the market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information on the global market. The report consists of several aspects that affect the growth of the Dry Eye Disease market. It also offers an excellent growth opportunity for the new entrants and assisting them to get more profit.

The Dry Eye Disease Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Several factors, such as aging, decrease in the supportive hormones, systemic inflammatory diseases, ocular surface diseases, or surgeries that affect the cholinergic nerves, which stimulate tear secretion, may be associated with the rise in dry eye-related diseases.

Top Leading Companies of Global Dry Eye Disease Market are

AbbVie Inc (Allergan Plc), Alcon Inc, Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, OASIS Medical, and Bausch Health Companies

The Dry Eye Disease Market is moderately competitive. In terms of market share, a few of the major players currently dominate the market. With the rising geriatric population and high prevalence of diseases, few other smaller players are expected to enter the market in the coming years. Some of the major players in the market are AbbVie Inc (Allergan Plc), Alcon Inc, Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, OASIS Medical, and Bausch Health Companies Inc, among others.

Corticosteroid Drugs Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Dry Eye Disease Market

Corticosteroids are effective anti-inflammatory drugs. These are widely available and rapidly relieve the symptoms and signs of moderate and severe dry eye diseases. These drugs are highly useful in short-term efficacy, and thus, are prescribed mostly for acute cases of dry eye diseases. However, the long-term usage of these drugs has major side effects, such as intraocular pressure elevation and cataract progression. Two of the major companies established in this segment are Bausch Health and AbbVie Inc (Allergan Plc). Often, these companies, as well as doctors, recommend corticosteroid, along with antibiotic therapy.

According to the World Population Ageing 2019 report, in Italy population aged 65 years or over in 2019 was 13.93 million (23%) and this number is projected to reach to 16.46 million (27.9%) in 2030. As the number of the elderly population is expected to grow in coming years who are more prone to eye-related disorders which ultimately drives the market in future.

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192357579/dry-eye-disease-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=21

