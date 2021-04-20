Dry Construction Material Market Technology Growth, Supply Demand and Analysis By Types 2021-2027

“

Dry Construction MaterialBuilding material is any material which is used for construction purposes. Many naturally occurring substances, such as clay, rocks, sand, and wood, even twigs and leaves, have been used to construct buildings. Apart from naturally occurring materials, many man-made products are in use, some more and some less synthetic. The manufacture of building materials is an established industry in many countries and the use of these materials is typically segmented into specific specialty trades, such as carpentry, insulation, plumbing, and roofing work. They provide the make-up of habitats and structures including homes.

The global average price of dry construction material is in the fluctuation trend, from 346 USD/MT in 2012 to 329 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global construction industry, prices will be in fluctuation trend in the following five years.

The classification of dry construction material includes Metal, Gypsum Board, Wood and Other, and the proportion of Gypsum Board, in 2016 is about 60%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Dry construction material is widely used in Wall, Ceiling, Flooring and Other. The most proportion of dry construction material is Wall.

China is the largest supplier of dry construction material, with a production market share nearly 32% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of dry construction material, enjoying production market share nearly 20% in 2016.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 26% in 2016. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%.

Market competition is not intense. Knauf, Saint Gobain, BaoWu, ArcelorMittal, USG, CSR, Nippon, Etex, Boral, Arauco, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and market, with high-end customers; have been formed in the large market share in the industry.

The Dry Construction Material Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Dry Construction Material was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Dry Construction Material Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Dry Construction Material market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Dry Construction Material generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Knauf, Saint Gobain, BaoWu, ArcelorMittal, USG, CSR, Nippon, Etex, Boral, Arauco, AWI, Kronospan, BNBM,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Metal, Wood, Gypsum Board, Other,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Wall, Ceiling, Flooring, Other,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Dry Construction Material, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Dry Construction Material market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Dry Construction Material from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Dry Construction Material market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dry Construction Material Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Dry Construction Material Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Metal

1.2.3 Wood

1.2.4 Gypsum Board

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Dry Construction Material Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Wall

1.3.3 Ceiling

1.3.4 Flooring

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Dry Construction Material Production

2.1 Global Dry Construction Material Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Dry Construction Material Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Dry Construction Material Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Dry Construction Material Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Dry Construction Material Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Dry Construction Material Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Dry Construction Material Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Dry Construction Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Dry Construction Material Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Dry Construction Material Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Dry Construction Material Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Dry Construction Material Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Dry Construction Material Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Dry Construction Material Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Dry Construction Material Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Dry Construction Material Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Dry Construction Material Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Dry Construction Material Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Dry Construction Material Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Dry Construction Material Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Dry Construction Material Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Dry Construction Material Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Dry Construction Material Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Dry Construction Material Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Dry Construction Material Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Dry Construction Material Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Dry Construction Material Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Dry Construction Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Dry Construction Material Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Dry Construction Material Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Dry Construction Material Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Dry Construction Material Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Dry Construction Material Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Dry Construction Material Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Dry Construction Material Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Dry Construction Material Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Dry Construction Material Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Dry Construction Material Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Dry Construction Material Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Dry Construction Material Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Dry Construction Material Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Dry Construction Material Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Dry Construction Material Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Dry Construction Material Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Dry Construction Material Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Dry Construction Material Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Dry Construction Material Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Dry Construction Material Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Dry Construction Material Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Dry Construction Material Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Dry Construction Material Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Dry Construction Material Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Dry Construction Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Dry Construction Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Dry Construction Material Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Dry Construction Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Dry Construction Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Dry Construction Material Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Dry Construction Material Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Dry Construction Material Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Dry Construction Material Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Dry Construction Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Dry Construction Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Dry Construction Material Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Dry Construction Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Dry Construction Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Dry Construction Material Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Dry Construction Material Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Dry Construction Material Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Dry Construction Material Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Dry Construction Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Dry Construction Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Dry Construction Material Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Dry Construction Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Dry Construction Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Dry Construction Material Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Dry Construction Material Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Dry Construction Material Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Dry Construction Material Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Dry Construction Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Dry Construction Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Dry Construction Material Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Dry Construction Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Dry Construction Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Dry Construction Material Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Dry Construction Material Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Dry Construction Material Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Dry Construction Material Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Dry Construction Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Dry Construction Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Dry Construction Material Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Dry Construction Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Dry Construction Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Dry Construction Material Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Dry Construction Material Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Dry Construction Material Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Knauf

12.1.1 Knauf Corporation Information

12.1.2 Knauf Overview

12.1.3 Knauf Dry Construction Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Knauf Dry Construction Material Product Description

12.1.5 Knauf Related Developments

12.2 Saint Gobain

12.2.1 Saint Gobain Corporation Information

12.2.2 Saint Gobain Overview

12.2.3 Saint Gobain Dry Construction Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Saint Gobain Dry Construction Material Product Description

12.2.5 Saint Gobain Related Developments

12.3 BaoWu

12.3.1 BaoWu Corporation Information

12.3.2 BaoWu Overview

12.3.3 BaoWu Dry Construction Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 BaoWu Dry Construction Material Product Description

12.3.5 BaoWu Related Developments

12.4 ArcelorMittal

12.4.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

12.4.2 ArcelorMittal Overview

12.4.3 ArcelorMittal Dry Construction Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 ArcelorMittal Dry Construction Material Product Description

12.4.5 ArcelorMittal Related Developments

12.5 USG

12.5.1 USG Corporation Information

12.5.2 USG Overview

12.5.3 USG Dry Construction Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 USG Dry Construction Material Product Description

12.5.5 USG Related Developments

12.6 CSR

12.6.1 CSR Corporation Information

12.6.2 CSR Overview

12.6.3 CSR Dry Construction Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 CSR Dry Construction Material Product Description

12.6.5 CSR Related Developments

12.7 Nippon

12.7.1 Nippon Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nippon Overview

12.7.3 Nippon Dry Construction Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Nippon Dry Construction Material Product Description

12.7.5 Nippon Related Developments

12.8 Etex

12.8.1 Etex Corporation Information

12.8.2 Etex Overview

12.8.3 Etex Dry Construction Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Etex Dry Construction Material Product Description

12.8.5 Etex Related Developments

12.9 Boral

12.9.1 Boral Corporation Information

12.9.2 Boral Overview

12.9.3 Boral Dry Construction Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Boral Dry Construction Material Product Description

12.9.5 Boral Related Developments

12.10 Arauco

12.10.1 Arauco Corporation Information

12.10.2 Arauco Overview

12.10.3 Arauco Dry Construction Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Arauco Dry Construction Material Product Description

12.10.5 Arauco Related Developments

12.11 AWI

12.11.1 AWI Corporation Information

12.11.2 AWI Overview

12.11.3 AWI Dry Construction Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 AWI Dry Construction Material Product Description

12.11.5 AWI Related Developments

12.12 Kronospan

12.12.1 Kronospan Corporation Information

12.12.2 Kronospan Overview

12.12.3 Kronospan Dry Construction Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Kronospan Dry Construction Material Product Description

12.12.5 Kronospan Related Developments

12.13 BNBM

12.13.1 BNBM Corporation Information

12.13.2 BNBM Overview

12.13.3 BNBM Dry Construction Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 BNBM Dry Construction Material Product Description

12.13.5 BNBM Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Dry Construction Material Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Dry Construction Material Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Dry Construction Material Production Mode & Process

13.4 Dry Construction Material Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Dry Construction Material Sales Channels

13.4.2 Dry Construction Material Distributors

13.5 Dry Construction Material Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Dry Construction Material Industry Trends

14.2 Dry Construction Material Market Drivers

14.3 Dry Construction Material Market Challenges

14.4 Dry Construction Material Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Dry Construction Material Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Therefore, Dry Construction Material Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Dry Construction Material.”