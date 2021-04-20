Dry Construction Material Market Technology Growth, Supply Demand and Analysis By Types 2021-2027
“
Dry Construction MaterialBuilding material is any material which is used for construction purposes. Many naturally occurring substances, such as clay, rocks, sand, and wood, even twigs and leaves, have been used to construct buildings. Apart from naturally occurring materials, many man-made products are in use, some more and some less synthetic. The manufacture of building materials is an established industry in many countries and the use of these materials is typically segmented into specific specialty trades, such as carpentry, insulation, plumbing, and roofing work. They provide the make-up of habitats and structures including homes.
The global average price of dry construction material is in the fluctuation trend, from 346 USD/MT in 2012 to 329 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global construction industry, prices will be in fluctuation trend in the following five years.
The classification of dry construction material includes Metal, Gypsum Board, Wood and Other, and the proportion of Gypsum Board, in 2016 is about 60%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.
Dry construction material is widely used in Wall, Ceiling, Flooring and Other. The most proportion of dry construction material is Wall.
China is the largest supplier of dry construction material, with a production market share nearly 32% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of dry construction material, enjoying production market share nearly 20% in 2016.
China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 26% in 2016. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%.
Market competition is not intense. Knauf, Saint Gobain, BaoWu, ArcelorMittal, USG, CSR, Nippon, Etex, Boral, Arauco, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and market, with high-end customers; have been formed in the large market share in the industry.
The Dry Construction Material Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Dry Construction Material was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.
A collective analysis on ’Dry Construction Material Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Dry Construction Material market majors.
Get a Sample PDF Report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/225877
This survey takes into account the value of Dry Construction Material generated by the sales of the following segments:
The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Knauf, Saint Gobain, BaoWu, ArcelorMittal, USG, CSR, Nippon, Etex, Boral, Arauco, AWI, Kronospan, BNBM,
On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –
• Metal, Wood, Gypsum Board, Other,
On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –
• Wall, Ceiling, Flooring, Other,
The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Dry Construction Material, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.
Obtain a Discount on this report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/check-discount/225877
The Dry Construction Material market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.
The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Dry Construction Material from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Dry Construction Material market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.
Get Detailed Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Dry Construction Material Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Dry Construction Material Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Metal
1.2.3 Wood
1.2.4 Gypsum Board
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Dry Construction Material Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Wall
1.3.3 Ceiling
1.3.4 Flooring
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Dry Construction Material Production
2.1 Global Dry Construction Material Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Dry Construction Material Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Dry Construction Material Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Dry Construction Material Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Dry Construction Material Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Dry Construction Material Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Dry Construction Material Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Dry Construction Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Dry Construction Material Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Dry Construction Material Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Dry Construction Material Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Dry Construction Material Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Dry Construction Material Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Dry Construction Material Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Dry Construction Material Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Dry Construction Material Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Dry Construction Material Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Dry Construction Material Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Dry Construction Material Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Dry Construction Material Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Dry Construction Material Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Dry Construction Material Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Dry Construction Material Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Dry Construction Material Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Dry Construction Material Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Dry Construction Material Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Dry Construction Material Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Dry Construction Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Dry Construction Material Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Dry Construction Material Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Dry Construction Material Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Dry Construction Material Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Dry Construction Material Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Dry Construction Material Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Dry Construction Material Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Dry Construction Material Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Dry Construction Material Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Dry Construction Material Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Dry Construction Material Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Dry Construction Material Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Dry Construction Material Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Dry Construction Material Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Dry Construction Material Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Dry Construction Material Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Dry Construction Material Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Dry Construction Material Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Dry Construction Material Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Dry Construction Material Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Dry Construction Material Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Dry Construction Material Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Dry Construction Material Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Dry Construction Material Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Dry Construction Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Dry Construction Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Dry Construction Material Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Dry Construction Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Dry Construction Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Dry Construction Material Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Dry Construction Material Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Dry Construction Material Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Dry Construction Material Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Dry Construction Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Dry Construction Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Dry Construction Material Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Dry Construction Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Dry Construction Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Dry Construction Material Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Dry Construction Material Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Dry Construction Material Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Dry Construction Material Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Dry Construction Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Dry Construction Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Dry Construction Material Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Dry Construction Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Dry Construction Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Dry Construction Material Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Dry Construction Material Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Dry Construction Material Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Dry Construction Material Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Dry Construction Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Dry Construction Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Dry Construction Material Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Dry Construction Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Dry Construction Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Dry Construction Material Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Dry Construction Material Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Dry Construction Material Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Dry Construction Material Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Dry Construction Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Dry Construction Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Dry Construction Material Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Dry Construction Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Dry Construction Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Dry Construction Material Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Dry Construction Material Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Dry Construction Material Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Knauf
12.1.1 Knauf Corporation Information
12.1.2 Knauf Overview
12.1.3 Knauf Dry Construction Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Knauf Dry Construction Material Product Description
12.1.5 Knauf Related Developments
12.2 Saint Gobain
12.2.1 Saint Gobain Corporation Information
12.2.2 Saint Gobain Overview
12.2.3 Saint Gobain Dry Construction Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Saint Gobain Dry Construction Material Product Description
12.2.5 Saint Gobain Related Developments
12.3 BaoWu
12.3.1 BaoWu Corporation Information
12.3.2 BaoWu Overview
12.3.3 BaoWu Dry Construction Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 BaoWu Dry Construction Material Product Description
12.3.5 BaoWu Related Developments
12.4 ArcelorMittal
12.4.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information
12.4.2 ArcelorMittal Overview
12.4.3 ArcelorMittal Dry Construction Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 ArcelorMittal Dry Construction Material Product Description
12.4.5 ArcelorMittal Related Developments
12.5 USG
12.5.1 USG Corporation Information
12.5.2 USG Overview
12.5.3 USG Dry Construction Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 USG Dry Construction Material Product Description
12.5.5 USG Related Developments
12.6 CSR
12.6.1 CSR Corporation Information
12.6.2 CSR Overview
12.6.3 CSR Dry Construction Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 CSR Dry Construction Material Product Description
12.6.5 CSR Related Developments
12.7 Nippon
12.7.1 Nippon Corporation Information
12.7.2 Nippon Overview
12.7.3 Nippon Dry Construction Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Nippon Dry Construction Material Product Description
12.7.5 Nippon Related Developments
12.8 Etex
12.8.1 Etex Corporation Information
12.8.2 Etex Overview
12.8.3 Etex Dry Construction Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Etex Dry Construction Material Product Description
12.8.5 Etex Related Developments
12.9 Boral
12.9.1 Boral Corporation Information
12.9.2 Boral Overview
12.9.3 Boral Dry Construction Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Boral Dry Construction Material Product Description
12.9.5 Boral Related Developments
12.10 Arauco
12.10.1 Arauco Corporation Information
12.10.2 Arauco Overview
12.10.3 Arauco Dry Construction Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Arauco Dry Construction Material Product Description
12.10.5 Arauco Related Developments
12.11 AWI
12.11.1 AWI Corporation Information
12.11.2 AWI Overview
12.11.3 AWI Dry Construction Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 AWI Dry Construction Material Product Description
12.11.5 AWI Related Developments
12.12 Kronospan
12.12.1 Kronospan Corporation Information
12.12.2 Kronospan Overview
12.12.3 Kronospan Dry Construction Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Kronospan Dry Construction Material Product Description
12.12.5 Kronospan Related Developments
12.13 BNBM
12.13.1 BNBM Corporation Information
12.13.2 BNBM Overview
12.13.3 BNBM Dry Construction Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 BNBM Dry Construction Material Product Description
12.13.5 BNBM Related Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Dry Construction Material Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Dry Construction Material Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Dry Construction Material Production Mode & Process
13.4 Dry Construction Material Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Dry Construction Material Sales Channels
13.4.2 Dry Construction Material Distributors
13.5 Dry Construction Material Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Dry Construction Material Industry Trends
14.2 Dry Construction Material Market Drivers
14.3 Dry Construction Material Market Challenges
14.4 Dry Construction Material Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Dry Construction Material Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
Read the full report with TOC: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-toc/225877
Therefore, Dry Construction Material Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Dry Construction Material.”