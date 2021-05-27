Dry Cleaning Solvents Market Trends and Dynamic Demand by 2030

Dry Cleaning Solvents Market: Overview

A wide variety of non-water liquid based solvents are used in the dry cleaning industry for the cleaning of textiles and fabrics. Growing volumes of garments that are dry-cleaned each year are key to expanding demand in the dry cleaning solvents market. Over the years, solvents used for dry cleaning have become more eco-friendly, of better performance, and inexpensive to use. Some of the key product types in the dry cleaning solvents market are liquid carbon dioxide, silicone, dibutoxymethane, brominated solvents, tricholoroethane, hydrocarbons, and perchloroethylene.

Of the various types, perhaps the most intensively researched is silicone-based dry cleaning solvents. Particularly, decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5), has garnered special attention due to the fact that it is largely odorless, clear, and nontoxic. The growing demand for close-loop cleaning is also a key trend boosting the expansion of the demand for silicone solvents compared to other costlier alternatives.

Dry Cleaning Solvents Market: Key Trends

Regulatory norms play a key role in shaping the demand and uptake of various products in the dry cleaning solvents market. The study offers a scrutiny of new avenues in key product segments, major trends and industry preferences, and research and development activities. Some of the key developments made in the chemical industry have also being discussed in the study.

There is extensive urge for chemical companies to formulate solvents that can penetrate deeper into fabrics and avoid discoloration. Further, recent research and development directions are aimed toward developing cleaning solvents that have low toxicity, since oftentimes fabric comes into contact with body parts. Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) have thus put strong focus on the adoption of eco-friendly formulations and those that do not pose heath complications, at least by current standards.

Dry Cleaning Solvents Market: Competitive Development Analysis and Key Developments

Some of the usual health effect can be blistering of the skin, loss of vision, and loss of memory. Notably in recent years, a growing body of research has pointed toward the potential carcinogenic effect of dry cleaning solvents when exposed to the body of wearer for long time.

Nevertheless, the strides made in laundry industry are boosting the prospects of range of common formulations among end users in the dry cleaning industry. Spurt in demand for dry cleaning services in urban areas across numerous developing countries has also bolstered the prospects in the dry cleaning solvents market. Further, there is a perceptible demand for dry cleaning services for uniforms from institutional end users. Non-stain fabric materials are another addition to new developments in the dry cleaning solvents market.

Of the various products, perchloroethylene (perc) has garnered high sales. However, there is a glaring concern of inflammability and stability of the newly developed formulations. The most prominent case in point is perhaps perc since numerous regulatory bodies have showed their intention to phase out perc in the next 2 – 3 years. One such instance was effort taken by California Air Resources Board.

However, there is still sheen left in the growth of the perc segment. Several brands have retailers are promoting the use of perc for their garment consumers. Non-stain fabric materials are another addition to new developments in the dry cleaning solvents market.

Dry Cleaning Solvents Market: Regional Assessment

The dry cleaning solvents market is witnessing substantially lucrative demand in North America and Europe. Strides made in research and developments of better-performing chemicals for the dry cleaning industry account for high value-grab opportunities of these regions in the global dry cleaning solvents market. Asia Pacific is also a promising regional market.

