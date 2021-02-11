Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market 2021 Business Outlook – Cintas Corp., Elis SA, Aramark, UniFirst Corp., Franz Haniel & Cie

Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers, and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.

The global dry-cleaning and laundry services market is expected to grow from $93.18 billion in 2020 to $104.65 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $127.3 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.

(Exclusive offer Flat 25%- Use code MIR 25) :

Get Free Sample Copy of the Report –

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593887/dry-cleaning-and-laundry-services-global-market-report-2021-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-to-2030-including-1-by-type-coin-operated-laundries-and-drycleaners-dry-cleaning-and-laundry-services-except-coin-operated-linen-and-uniform-supply-2-by-end-use-commericial-dry-cleaning-and-laundry-services-residential-dry-cleaning-and-laundry-services-coin-operated-laundries-and-drycleaners-3-by-distribution-channel-offline-online-covering-cintas-corp-elis-sa-aramark-unifirst-corp-franz-haniel-cie-gmbh/inquiry?Mode=28

Key Vendors:

Cintas Corp.; Elis SA; Aramark; UniFirst Corp.; Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH, request a free sample for a complete list of companies.

Market Overview:

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 33% of the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market.

The dry-cleaning and laundry services market consists of sales of dry-cleaning and laundry services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that operate coin-operated or similar self-service laundries and drycleaners; provide dry-cleaning and laundry services (except coin-operated); and/or supply, on a rental or contract basis, laundered items such as uniforms, gowns, and shop towels. Establishments in the dry-cleaning and laundry services industry are mainly involved in washing and/or cleaning clothes and linen and include coin-operated laundries and dry cleaners, dry-cleaning and laundry services, linen suppliers and industrial launderers. The dry-cleaning and laundry services market is segmented into coin-operated laundries and drycleaners; dry-cleaning and laundry services (except coin-operated); and linen and uniform supply.

The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the dry-cleaning and laundry services market in 2020 as the need for services offered by these establishments declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China, and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of ‘lockdown’ and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the dry-cleaning and laundry services market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ‘black swan’ event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.

Available discount@ :

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593887/dry-cleaning-and-laundry-services-global-market-report-2021-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-to-2030-including-1-by-type-coin-operated-laundries-and-drycleaners-dry-cleaning-and-laundry-services-except-coin-operated-linen-and-uniform-supply-2-by-end-use-commericial-dry-cleaning-and-laundry-services-residential-dry-cleaning-and-laundry-services-coin-operated-laundries-and-drycleaners-3-by-distribution-channel-offline-online-covering-cintas-corp-elis-sa-aramark-unifirst-corp-franz-haniel-cie-gmbh/discount?Mode=28

Scope:

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Coin-Operated Laundries And Drycleaners; Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services (except Coin-Operated); Linen And Uniform Supply

2) By End-Use: Commercial Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services; Residential Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services; Coin-Operated Laundries And Drycleaners

3) By Distribution Channel: Offline; Online

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services in these regions, from 2015 to 2021(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services market with an analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of the penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

Reasons for Buying this Report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

Full browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593887/dry-cleaning-and-laundry-services-global-market-report-2021-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-to-2030-including-1-by-type-coin-operated-laundries-and-drycleaners-dry-cleaning-and-laundry-services-except-coin-operated-linen-and-uniform-supply-2-by-end-use-commericial-dry-cleaning-and-laundry-services-residential-dry-cleaning-and-laundry-services-coin-operated-laundries-and-drycleaners-3-by-distribution-channel-offline-online-covering-cintas-corp-elis-sa-aramark-unifirst-corp-franz-haniel-cie-gmbh?Mode=28

Customization of the Report: The report can be further customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional charges will be added for limited additional research.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com