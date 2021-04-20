Drugs for Herpes Labialis (Oral Herpes) Market Cost Structure and Growth Opportunities 2021

“

Drugs for Herpes Labialis (Oral Herpes)Herpes Labialis (Oral Herpes) is a type of herpes simplex occurring on the lip, i.e. an infection caused by herpes simplex virus (HSV). An outbreak typically causes small blisters or sores on or around the mouth. The sores typically heal within 2–3 weeks, but the herpes virus remains dormant in the facial nerves, following orofacial infection, periodically reactivating (in symptomatic people) to create sores in the same area of the mouth or face at the site of the original infection.

Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) is a commonly found human pathogen. Globally, an estimated 4.0 billion people are infected with Herpes Virus. The incidence rate of cold sores, caused by the HSV1 virus, is the second largest worldwide, trailing only behind common cold. About 79% of the US population is infected with HSV1, with about 25-35% of the adults enduring recurrent spate of cold sores. In all, close to 100 million outbreaks of cold sores occur each year in the US.

The classification of drugs for herpes labialis (oral herpes) includes valacyclovir, aciclovir, famciclovir, docosanol and other. The proportion of aciclovir in 2016 is about 17%, and the proportion of valacyclovir is about 45%.

Drugs for herpes labialis (oral herpes) are widely used though external use, oral and injection. The most proportion of drugs for herpes labialis (oral herpes) is oral, and the consumption in 2016 is about 1200 M USD.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a revenue market share nearly 36.5% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the revenue market share of 28.4%.

Market competition is intense. GSK, Novartis, Teva, Mylan, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

This survey takes into account the value of Drugs for Herpes Labialis (Oral Herpes) generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – GSK, Novartis, Teva, Mylan, Cadila, Apotex, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Livzon, Luoxin, Med shine, Bayer (Campho Phenique), Blistex, Kelun, Hikma, Haiwang, Carmex, Cipher,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Aciclovir, Valacyclovir, Famciclovir, Docosanol, Other,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• External Use, Oral, Injection,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Drugs for Herpes Labialis (Oral Herpes), the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

