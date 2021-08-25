Drugs, Alcohol and Vampires, a first alluring band for this new unreleased series

Umbrella Academy has been broadcast on Netflix since 2019, a successful series that is nothing more than the adaptation of the comic series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. Given the success of the series, the creators decided to launch a spin-off called You Stink of Death !? to publish. Signed by Gerard Way, INJ Culbard and Shaun Simon, the first volume in this unpublished story will be published this month by Delcourt Editions.

when klaus takes over hollywood

This Wednesday, August 25, 2021, the first volume of Tales from the Umbrella Academy, a spin-off that tells the youth about the highly esteemed character of Klaus, played by actor Robert Sheehan, will be released. This extraordinary being and completely crazy can talk to the dead. A gift that leads to surprising and sometimes funny situations. And in this first volume, Klaus is only 18 years old. The young man is even fired from the Umbrella Academy, whereupon he decides to take over the direction of Hollywood like so many others before him.

Problem: It’ll end up stealing a drug lord’s reserves. Even bigger problem: the latter is a vampire. Faced with this danger alone, Klaus can only count on himself, or almost. His powers will prove very useful, while this time his companions are not there to help him. A first volume for a spin-off whose French translation is finally available, a boon for The Umbrella Academy’s readership, which has not failed with the success of the series of the same name.

Obviously, the provocative tone that made it successful is still there. Especially since this bias can quickly be felt with Klaus. His penchant for alcohol and drugs will be an issue for him in Hollywood, although his experience with the Umbrella Academy allows him to compete with the dangers that stand in his way. As a reminder: The first volume of Tales from the Umbrella Academy will be released on August 25, 2021 by Delcourt Editions. You will find 176 pages in the best bookstores or directly on the Delcourt editions page, through various resellers, right here. And if you’d like to read an excerpt to give you an opinion, just click the button below.