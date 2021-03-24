Drug Screening Market Top Players, Size, Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

Market Size – USD 3.83 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.1%, Market Trend – Increased government funding for drug screening

The global drug screening market is estimated to reach value of USD 13.56 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Growth in the consumption of alcohol and illegal substances and stringent regulations in developing as well as developed regions are among the major driving factors for the drug screening market.

Rise in the number of accidents caused by high consumption of alcohol is creating the demand for drug screening. Drug screening is a method used for detection of drugs in urine, blood, or other samples. It is commonly carried out in workplaces as pre-employment testing for individuals and athletes.

Key market participants include Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp, Drägerwerk, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Alfa Scientific Designs, Omega Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics Limited, Siemens Healthineers, Premier Biotech, and Psychemedics

Important the study on Drug Screening market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years.

Market share:

The report discovers market’s total sale that is generated by a particular firm over a time period. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Drug Screening industry over a defined period. Subject matter experts further use this metric to offer a general idea of the share and size of a firm and its immediate rivals. By providing an in-depth knowledge of the position a company as well as an entrepreneur holds in the Drug Screening market

The various regions analysed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global drug screening market based on product and service, sample type, end-user, and region as follows:

Product and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Drug Screening Products Analytical Instruments Immunoassay Analyzers Chromatography Instruments Breathalyzers Fuel-cell Breathalyzers Semiconductor Breathalyzers Other Breathalyzers



Rapid Testing Devices Urine Testing Devices Drug Testing Cups Dip Cards Drug Testing Cassettes Oral Fluid Testing Devices Consumables Assay Kits Sample Collection Tubes Calibrators & Controls Other Consumables



Drug Screening Services



Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Urine Samples Hair Samples Breath Samples Oral Fluid Samples Other Samples



End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Workplaces Criminal Justice Systems & Law Enforcement Agencies Drug Testing Laboratories Drug Treatment Centers Hospitals Pain Management Centers Individual Users Schools & Colleges



Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Drug Screening market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistics. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry’s growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.

Research Report on the Drug Screening Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Drug Screening market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Drug Screening market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Drug Screening market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Drug Screening market and its key segments?

