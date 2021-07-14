Drug Screening Market Research Revealing the Growth Rate and Business Opportunities to 2027

Drug screening is carried out to detect the presence of any illegal drug in the different biological samples such as blood or urine. Biological samples derived from the subject are tested under drug screening devices to diagnose the nature and amount of drug in the system. Drug screening manufacturers provide a wide range of high-tech equipment which is used by organizations and law enforcement agencies to check the presence of any illegal drug in the body. Drug screening devices have helped government officials, employers and schools to maintain a drug free and healthy environment for individuals.

The global drug screening market was valued at $5,214 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $9,447 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2017 to 2027. North America held the largest market share with more than fifty percent share in 2016.

Download Free Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1070

“Drug Screening Market by Product & Services [Equipment (Immunoassay Analyzers, Chromatography Instruments, and Breath Analyzers {Semiconductor Breath Analyzers and Fuel Cell Analyzers}, Rapid Testing Devices(RTD) {Oral Fluid Testing Devices and Urine Testing Devices}), Consumables {Assay Kits, Calibrators & Controls, and Sample Collection Cups} and Laboratory Services], by Sample Type [Oral Fluid/Saliva, Breath, Hair and Other Samples {Blood & Sweat}], and by End User [Workplace & Schools, Criminal Justice Systems & Law Enforcement Agencies, Drug Testing Laboratories, Drug Treatment Centers, Hospitals, Personal Users, and Pain Management Centers] – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2027.

Major factors driving the drug screening market are increase in drug consumption among youth, upsurge in consumption of alcohol and misuse of prescribed or illicit drugs by individuals. In addition, rise in awareness among the population in developing countries regarding adverse effects of drugs will help to boost the market growth. Further, governments of many developed and developing nations are raising funds to deal with increasing drug abuse and illegal drug trafficking, which will help to fuel the market growth.

Key Findings of the Drug Screening Market:

Under products & services equipment segment the rapid testing devices segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2017-2023 over the forecast period.

Hair sample segment is poised to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.Workplace and schools generated the highest revenue in 2016, and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

North America dominated the global drug screening market over the analysis period, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017-2023.

Asia-Pacific drug screening market is an upcoming market and expected to generate new opportunities for market players.

In 2016, North America held five-ninths of the market share in global drug screening market, and is expected to continue this trend due its large amount of drug abuse and adoption of drug screening devices in the region. U.S. federal government is raising funds against illegal drug trafficking and driving the market in North America region. Asia-Pacific region is growing at a fastest CAGR in the forecast period due to increase in awareness regarding effects of drug abuse among developing countries. In addition, increase in investments in R&D by public and private sectors is also expected to boost the market growth.

Inquiry for Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1070

Companies in drug screening market:

The major companies in drug screening market include Alere, Inc., Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGAA, Abbott Laboratories, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Biorad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Express Diagnostics International Inc.

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |