Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Doctors, Healthcare Professionals, Researchers, Distributors, and Industrialists | DBMR

According to the statistics published in The Global Cancer Observatory, Globocan 2018, it is estimated that the total incident population of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and breast cancer worldwide were 509,590 and 2,088,849 respectively. This growing incidence of cancer globally and increase in deal between the companies are acts as market drivers.

Competitive Analysis: Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market​​​​​​​

Some of the major players operating in global drug safety solutions and pharmacovigilance market are Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, Drug Safety Solutions Limited, C3i, Worldwide Clinical Trials, Bioclinica, United Biosource LLC, Ennov, AB Cube, Covance Inc., Accenture, PRA Health Sciences, Inc., Ergomed, IQVIA, Genpact, Cognizant, Parexel International Corporation, ArisGlobal, ICON plc, Oracle, Syneos Health among others.

Recent Developments:

In October 2019, Laboratory Corporation of America Health EC and The New Jersey announced the collaboration and development of a database and information exchange platform. This platform will be useful through LabCorp’s Care Intelligence application. This collaboration will lead to LabCorp improved lives and improved health. This will give more patient satisfaction and recognition.

In October 2019, Parexel International Corporation announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership with Datavant, Inc. to allow the connection of real-world data including all clinical trials which is conducted by Parexel. This partnership will expand and extend companies entire portfolio which have ability to link data available to more customers.

In September 2019, Accenture has announced its collaboration with Bayer. The purpose of collaboration will be Streamline Drug Development Processes through INTIENT Clinical Platform. With this collaboration Accenture will lead to develop high quality of data, and will increase its product portfolio.

Drivers: Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market

Increase in R & D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies

Increase in the number of adverse drug reactions (ADRS)

Restraint:

High cost of drug safety solutions & pharmacovigilance

Opportunities:

Automation in drug safety solutions & pharmacovigilance

Research collaborate ions and partnerships

Strategic initiatives by market players

Challenge:

The misreporting and miscoding of adverse events

