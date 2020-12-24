Drug Repurposing Service Providers Market 2020-2028 shooting at USD 1.2 billion, emerging need and demand in healthcare sector with ChemBio, Excelra, GVK Bio, Iris Pharma, Auxillis Pharma, Lantern Pharma, PanXome, Pharmacelera

Drug Repurposing Service Providers Market is projected to be worth USD 1.2 billion by the time lapse of 2020-28.

Drug Repurposing or Repositioning (DR) is a strategy in drug development that aims at identifying new therapeutic opportunities for existing drugs. Repurposing has proven to be an effective and efficient strategy for Pharma and Biotech companies looking to augment their portfolio of approved, as well as investigational drugs.

DR significantly reduces the time and costs required to bring a drug to the market, especially when compared to the high investment and risk-prone nature of traditional de novo drug discovery.

Excelra works at the cutting-edge of in silico drug repurposing; applying Computational Biology, Computational Chemistry, Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning-based Solutions, driven through our proprietary Global Repurposing Integrated Platform (GRIP).

The major players profiled in this report include:

Auxillis Pharma

ChemBio Discovery Solutions

Excelra

GVK Bio

Iris Pharma

Lantern Pharma

PanXome

Pharmacelera

Physiogenex

Smart Pharma

Socium

SOM Biotech

Global report caters to various stakeholders in Drug Repurposing Service Providers Market industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts. Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics. Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global Drug Repurposing Service Providers market.

Drug Repurposing Service Providers Market report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with segmentations.

Type of Repurposing Approaches

Disease-centric approach

Target-centric approach

Drug-centric approach

Therapeutic Area

Same Therapeutic Area

Different Therapeutic Area

Type of Drug Molecule

Biologics

Small Molecule

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Drug Repurposing Service Providers market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Drug Repurposing Service Providers market in terms of revenue.

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Drug Repurposing Service Providers market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak has brought an unprecedented impact on the global market scenarios across several business sectors of the global industries. However, this time shall pass soon. Increasing support from government administration, favorable initiatives from government, research institutes, clinics, and healthcare systems and several organizations can help in the fight against this COVID-19 pandemic.

