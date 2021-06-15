Drug Discovery Services Market Size, Share, Emerging Technologies, Trends, Industry Growth, Segments, Company Profiles and Demand by Forecast to 2027

New Industry Research Report namely Global Drug Discovery Services Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027 has the simplest recommendation on the topic of the great market. The report describes an in-depth evaluation and professional study on the present state of the Drug Discovery Services market, covering important facts and figures. The report contains an in-depth analysis of propulsive forces, threats and challenges, and business vendor. This provides features a basic overview of the market including definitions, applications, classifications, industry chain structure, and forecast during 2020 to 2027 time-periods. Further, the market fundamentals, industry development, regional market, and market participants are highlighted in the report. The report has added comprehensive segmentation with respect to the component, functionality, end user, and geography.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses the Global Drug Discovery Services Market to account to USD 28.78 billion by 2027 and will grow at a CAGR of 13.30% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 .

Drug Discovery Services Market Overview:

The growth of the drug discovery services market can principally be attributed to the nearness of an increasing demand for outsourcing analytical testing and clinical trial services over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Also the technological advancements and upsurge in the adoption of the new techniques is spurring the overall drug discovery services market growth. Moreover, factors such as the rising R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, rising initiatives for research on rare diseases and orphan drugs, focus rapidly growing focus on drug discovery, proliferating pharmaceutical industry, rise in unmet medical needs, rapid increase in the geriatric population, increasing R&D expenditure, increased number of patent expiries along with the enhanced regulatory framework towards drug discovery and high demand for the generic drugs are some of the key aspects driving the market of drug discovery services globally. Whereas, the high cost of drug discovery and development and strict regulations governing drug discovery and animal usage will obstruct the growth of the drug discovery services market. In addition the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence-based tools for drug discovery which is likely to fuel demand and enable the growth of the drug discovery services market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Additionally, the rising growth in the biologics market and rapid increase in the funding and reimbursement will present ample growth opportunities for the drug discovery services market to grow in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The requirement for huge capital investment and low profit margins is the major factor expected to challenge the drug discovery services market.

Global Drug Discovery Services Industry Key Segmentation

By Type (Medicinal Chemistry Services, Biology Services, Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics)

By Process (Target Validation, Target Selection, Hit-To-Lead Identification, Candidate Validation, Lead Optimization)

By Drug Type (Biologics, Small Molecules)

By Therapeutic Area (Neurology, Diabetes, Oncology, Respiratory Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Others)

List of Companies Profiled in the Drug Discovery Services Market Report are:

General Electric Company

Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI)

Eurofins Scientific

PPD Inc

Syngene

Wuxi Apptec

Frontage Labs

Galapagos NV

Aurigene Discovery Technologies

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Domainex

WIL Research Laboratories LLC

Shanghai Medicilon, Inc

Covance

Jubilant Biosys

Evotec, Chempartner Co., Ltd

Charles River Laboratories

Merck & Co. Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

….

North America region leads the drug discovery services market owing to the strong presence of well-established CROs, increasing R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies along with the availability of latest techniques, instruments and facilities for drug discovery research in this particular region. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 owing to the large number of qualified researchers and low-cost operations in emerging countries such India and China.

Drug Discovery Services Market Scope and Market Size

Drug discovery services market is segmented on the basis of type, process, drug type and therapeutic area. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on type, the drug discovery services market is segmented into medicinal chemistry services, biology services and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics.

The process segment of the drug discovery services market is segmented into target validation, target selection, hit-to-lead identification, candidate validation and lead optimization.

Based on drug type, the drug discovery services market is divided into biologics and small molecules.

On the basis of therapeutic area, the drug discovery services market is segmented into neurology, diabetes, oncology, respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases and others.

