Drug Discovery Informatics Market Share, Size, Demand, Key Players, Industry Scope and Driving Factors by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Drug Discovery Informatics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global drug discovery informatics market grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/drug-discovery-informatics-market/requestsample

Drug discovery informatics refers to the usage of numerous technologically advanced solutions that aid in analyzing and interpreting vast volumes of biochemical data. They consist of data generated from insights regarding the development of numerous drugs and experiments conducted in clinical laboratories for research purposes. These solutions are extensively utilized by research organizations, healthcare institutions and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for target data analysis, data visualization, sequencing, molecular modeling and database protection for drug discovery.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global drug discovery informatics market is primarily driven by considerable growth in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. With the rising need for effective solutions to assist in the treatment of rare and chronic medical conditions, drug discovery informatics are widely deployed to assist in the analysis of new drug entities as well as handling the biological information from several sources. The market is further driven by the introduction of physiologically-based pharmacokinetic (PBPK) simulator platforms that predict pharmacokinetic outcomes via modeling and simulation. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players in the field of bioinformatics and the increasing investments by public and private agencies for the development of orphan drugs.

Drug Discovery Informatics Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the drug discovery informatics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Certara

Jubilant Biosys Limited

PerkinElmer Inc.

Charles River Laboratories Inc.

Selvita

Oracle Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Infosys Ltd.

Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc.

Accenture Plc

International Business Machines Corporation

Eurofins DiscoverX Products

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global drug discovery informatics market on the basis of workflow, function, mode, end user and region.

Breakup by Workflow:

Drug Discovery

Drug Development

Breakup by Function:

Sequence Analysis Platforms

Molecular Modeling

Molecular Docking

Clinical Trial Data Management

Others

Breakup by Mode:

Outsourced

In-house

Breakup by End User:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organization (CROs)

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/drug-discovery-informatics-market

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800