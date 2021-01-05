Drug Discovery Informatics Market Players Positioning, Regional and Global Key Players, Current Size and Key Players – IBM, Infosys
Market Overview: Introduction
Decisive Markets Insights publishes report on Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market. According to the extensive report the market is anticipated to register a compounded annual growth rate of x% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025. Owing the growing demand and market expansion the business is expected take an up surge compared to the earlier estimated value of USD xx billion in 2019 to a projected value of approximately USD xx billion by 2025. Industry experts are of the view that the market has an immense potential for investment opportunity and steady growth over the coming years. Owing to the great demand in the market competition is set to be high.
General Summary of the Report and Prospect of Growth
The report covers an extensive study of various market influencing factors such as government agencies, subordinate bodies, cultural and environmental conditions and competitive structures of the region. The report examines all these factors both at micro and macro level to give a clear understanding of investment opportunities and about the major competitors in the market. Highlighting the major trends in market, across product types, application areas and key geographies, the report focuses on drivers, restrains and opportunities. For a clear examination of the market and growth prospects, data triangulation research method has been applied to prepare the same.
Drug Discovery Informatics Breakdown Data by Type
Software
Services
Drug Discovery Informatics Breakdown Data by Application
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
Others
Drug Discovery Informatics Breakdown Data by Companies
IBM
Infosys
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Perkinelmer
SchrÃ¶dinger
Dassault SystÃ¨mes
Charles River Laboratories
Selvita
Certara
GVK Biosciences
Collaborative Drug Discovery
Openeye Scientific Software
IO Informatics
Novo Informatics
Drug Discovery Informatics Market Segmentation: Type, Application and Geography
The key geographies based on product types and application areas, the market is segmented into four major parts such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).
These regions are further sub-divided into:
- North America (the US, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (UK, France, Germany, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (South and Central America, Middle East and Africa)
Reasons to Buy a Full Report
- An insight into the market size and growth 2020-2025
- CAGR: 2020 to 2025, calculating 2020 as the base year
- Detail information about the dominant players in this segment
- Demand and supply chain mapped to clearly evaluate the market
- Apart from primary and secondary research methodology, data triangulation method is used for a clear understanding of the report
- Analysis by Industry expert
