Drug Delivery Systems Market: Historical VS Future Outlook

The Demand for Drug Delivery Systems market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

The global drug delivery systems market shall register an upswing, expanding at a strong CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period (2020-2025). Rising incidences of severe chronic and infectious diseases over the past five decades has boosted demand for drug development. The WHO estimates that over 70 million individuals have been infected by deadly diseases such as HIV. Such trends have naturally pushed healthcare practitioners to develop enhanced drugs and their delivery systems.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic shall heighten prospects of drug delivery systems. As the number of infections increase exponentially every day, hospitals and clinics are facing extreme shortages of essential medical equipment such as respirators and ventilators. To address this shortage, leading pharmaceutical and healthcare companies have accelerated production of essential drug delivery systems. The easing of lockdowns and social distancing measures is expected to restore production cycles to a significant extent, leading to better output and addressing acute shortfalls in the supply of drug delivery devices and systems.

Global Drug Delivery Systems Market: Technological Insights:

Several advancements have been made in the field of drug delivery systems. The most significant of them is the incorporation of three-dimensional printing (3D-printing). 3D-printing is a unique prototyping drug delivery technology. It can easily overcome problems associated with the delivery of less water soluble potent drugs, peptides and multi-drugs. The technology can produce solid dosage forms with multiple drugs and excipients, complex internal geometries, variable diffusivities and densities. Similarly, electronic drug delivery drug systems are gaining huge traction in the market.

Global Drug Delivery Systems Market: Delivery Type Insights:

The targeted drug delivery type is expected to be the dominant segment, capturing nearly half of the global drug delivery systems market, expanding at a healthy CAGR of 6.8% across the forecast period. Application of nanotechnology is a key growth determinant for the segment. Insertion of nanoparticles helps penetrate the targeted tissue in a much better manner. These particles are easily absorbed by cells, facilitating efficient drug delivery. Another popular technique is that of microneedle drug delivery.

