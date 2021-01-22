Drug Abuse Testing Market Techniques, Technologies, Competitive Advancements, Landscape and its Growth Prospects to 2025

Drug abuse testing is systematically collect drug abuse data of population, which can timely detect and assess the current status and extent of drug abuse, predict possible development trends, and provide early warning of the risks of drug abuse and illegal drug abuse. Based on the Drug of Abuse Testing market development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields. From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analysed in detail.

Drug Of Abuse Testing Market top organizations are operating in a dynamic set-up, wherein they are required to incorporate unprecedented advances to reap benefits from the latest and upcoming information technologies and industry trends.

Global Drug Of Abuse Testing Market is set to expand at a CAGR of ~ xx.xx % during the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The global market is set to reach a value over USD XX Mn by 2025.

Top Market Driving Key Vendors of Global Drug Of Abuse Testing Market are,

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

OraSure Technologies Inc

Psychemedics Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Randox Testing Services

Dr�gerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Abbott Laboratories Inc

LGC Limited

Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc

Siemens AG

Danaher Corporation

Express Diagnostics Int�l, Inc

Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp)

Biophor Diagnostics, Inc

Alere (Now Abbott)

United States Drug Testing Laboratories, Inc. (USDTL)

Quest Diagnostics

The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detailed information and strategies of the key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Global Drug Of Abuse Testing Market Segmentation:

In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Drug of Abuse Testing market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Rapid Test Kit

Immunoassay Analyzer

Chromatography Instrument

Breath Analyzer

Others

In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Drug of Abuse Testing market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Employment Testing

Lab based

Professional POC

Home OTC

Criminal Justice

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Drug Of Abuse Testing Market these regions, from 2019 to 2023 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) and ROW.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Market Characteristics

1.2 Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market Size

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Global Macroeconomic Analysis

1.5 SWOT Analysis

2. Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.2 Market Constraints and Challenges

2.3 Emerging Market Trends

2.4 Impact of COVID-19

2.4.1 Short-term Impact

2.4.2 Long-term Impact

3 Associated Industry Assessment

3.1 Supply Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Active Participants

3.2.1 Suppliers of Raw Materials

3.2.2 Key Distributors/Retailers

3.3 Alternative Analysis

3.4 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

4 Market Competitive Landscape

4.1 Industry Leading Players

4.2 Industry News

4.2.1 Key Product Launch News

4.2.2 M&A and Expansion Plans

5 Analysis of Leading Companies

5.1 Sonic Healthcare

5.1.1 Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

5.1.2 Sonic Healthcare Business Overview

5.1.3 Sonic Healthcare Drug of Abuse Testing Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Sonic Healthcare Drug of Abuse Testing Products Introduction

5.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

…Continue.

