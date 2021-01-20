Drosten: Corona mutation now nip in the bud | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Virologist Christian Drosten believes that the more contagious Corona variety, first discovered in Britain, has been low in Germany so far.

He now sees a time window to nip the spread in this country in the bud, the coronavirus expert of the Berlin Charité said in the podcast “Coronavirus Update” at NDR-Info. “We have to do something now if we want to specifically influence the germination of the mutant in Germany. You cannot do that properly later, then it will be too late. “Lockdown measures have already shown effects in the UK.

Based on the currently available data, the virologist can assume that the variant is actually more contagious than previous forms. “We have the results on the table. We are dealing with a mutant that is spreading faster. The quantitative size should actually be discussed again. According to Drosten, the variant is a smaller percentage more contagious than originally thought – in the beginning it was 50 to 70 percent compared to previous forms.

After recently observed a strong spread of certain Corona variants abroad, they are now increasingly sought after in Germany. But this does not apply to every monster. Drosten assumes that some cases were imported during the Christmas period. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), variant B.1.1.7 discovered in Great Britain has so far been found in 20 cases in six states (as of January 17 00:00).

Drosten said data is still being collected and more can be said about the situation in this country in the coming weeks. According to his estimate, the mutant makes up about one percent or less of cases in Germany.

Overall, Drosten emphasized that virus mutations are normal and are not necessarily associated with relevant changes in traits. Of course, he does not know all Corona variants.

Regarding the slight decrease in the number of corona infections in Germany, the virologist said that the trend was probably “slowly real” and no longer distorted by the holidays. For example, significantly fewer tests were conducted on Christmas and New Year’s Eve and some authorities have also delayed reporting their data to the RKI. Therefore, the figures were considered difficult to interpret.

The number of cases could not only grow exponentially, but also decline exponentially due to containment measures, says Drosten. Even seemingly minimal changes in the number of reproductions would have a major impact: if the R-value is 0.9, according to a rule of thumb it would take about a month to halve the number of infected people – at an R-value of 0.7 it would only take a week. The R-value describes how many people an infected person infects on average. According to the RKI, this is currently 0.87.

After several hours of deliberation, federal and state governments have extended existing restrictions to combat the corona pandemic until February 14. The often used everyday cloth masks will no longer suffice in many places. The more protective FFP2 masks or surgical masks should be worn on buses and trains as well as while shopping.