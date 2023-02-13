Dropping Citigroup from Muni-Bond Deal Deepens Texas’ Two-Step on ESG

KEY TAKEAWAYS Texas reportedly dropped Citigroup from muni-bond deal over the monetary establishment’s gun stance.

Texas earlier eliminated UBS as an underwriter from the deliberate $3.4 billion issuance.

Two years in the past, the state pioneered restrictions in opposition to firms with sure ESG stances once they refused to do enterprise with companies that prevented fossil-fuel investments.

A number of different states have since enacted or proposed comparable laws.

Texas’ resolution to drop Citigroup Inc. (C) from an enormous municipal bond deal is the state’s newest reprisal in opposition to companies it deems to be selling social or environmental agendas.

The state’s legal professional basic’s workplace, led by Ken Paxton, decided final month that Citigroup “discriminates” in opposition to the firearms trade, and prohibited it from underwriting most bond offers within the state.

That led to to the state’s resolution final week to void the agency as an underwriter on the deliberate multi-billion greenback muni-bond issuance, the most important in its historical past.

The edict seems to broaden the state’s 2021 regulation prohibiting state and native businesses from investing or doing enterprise with companies that refuse to spend money on fossil gas producers. That regulation has led quite a few state funds to divest holdings in sure asset managers, together with the world’s largest, BlackRock (BLK).

It is also the newest broadside in opposition to proponents of environmental, sustainable and governance (ESG) standards. Previously decade, banks, asset managers and different companies more and more have used such elements to focus on what they think about favorable enterprise practices or investments whereas avoiding unfavorable ones.

Texas is Pioneering the Push In opposition to ESG Corporations

Responding to the newest decree, the Texas Pure Gasoline Securitization Finance Corp. final week eliminated Citigroup from the underwriting syndicate on the $3.4 billion bond deal sponsored by the Texas Public Finance Authority.

It marks the second time the state has dismissed a member of the unique underwriting group that was introduced in Might.

4 months in the past, Texas nixed UBS Group AG’s (UBS) participation within the bond issuance after the agency apparently violated of the 2021 regulation. The issuance was supposed to boost funds for pure gasoline utilities that suffered monetary losses from an enormous winter storm in February 2021.

Texas made headlines when its Republican-led legislature and Gov. Greg Abbott authorised the 2021 regulation. Paxton—additionally a Republican and staunch conservative who Friday agreed to a $3.3 billion settlement with 4 former high-level aides accusing him of bribery and abusing his workplace — supported it.

Citing the regulation, the state’s comptroller, Glenn Hegar, banned state and native entities from doing enterprise with BlackRock and 9 different monetary companies in August. These companies embody BNP Paribas, Credit score Suisse AG, UBS, and Schroders PLC.

Hegar additionally disallowed state and native stakes in ESG funds concentrating on sustainable investments. The Trainer Retirement System of Texas, the Twentieth-largest pension plan on the planet with about $160 billion in property, stated late final yr it has divested all holdings on Hegar’s checklist.

Many States Are Following Texas’ Lead

A number of different states have adopted Texas’ lead, both adopting or proposing legal guidelines concentrating on investments or doing enterprise with companies that purportedly take pro-ESG stances.

Idaho final yr banned firms from contemplating ESG elements in making investments. West Virginia prohibited the state from doing enterprise with companies that keep away from firms for ESG causes.

As well as, Oklahoma’s Vitality Discrimination Elimination Act, adopted final yr, mirrors Texas’ prohibition in opposition to anti-fossil fuels companies, and Florida late final yr pulled $2 billion from BlackRock due to the state’s objections to the agency’s investments in sustainability.

Arizona, Kentucky, North Dakota, Ohio, and Wyoming have enacted comparable laws, and Utah is contemplating it. In the meantime, the attorneys basic of 19 states despatched a letter to BlackRock CEO Larry Tremendous in August criticizing the agency for counting on ESG standards in managing state pension funds.

ESG investing has grow to be more and more common in recent times, notably in Europe. Belongings have flowed into ESG funds, with extra asset managers utilizing ESG standards when contemplating particular person firm investments.

Money inflows into ESG funds fell dramatically final yr, nonetheless, amid stress all through world monetary markets. In the meantime, ESG investing has obtained mounting criticism for middling returns and excessive charges.