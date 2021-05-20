Droppers Market set to witness surge in demand over the forecast period of 2027

Cosmetic Packaging Heralds a New Era in the Droppers Market

Over the last decade, subtle shifts have been seen in the trends in the cosmetic packaging industry. With the growing demand for essential oils and other cosmetic products such as foundations and facial tints, the demand for droppers has insidiously coveted a stronghold for itself in the cosmetics industry.

Key market players in the droppers market are making a foray into the cosmetics arena, especially in the hair care, nail care, and skin care segments, to discover new avenues of growth. With functionality, glamor, and practicality taking center-stage in the cosmetics industry, innovative and visually-appealing dropper bottles are being seen as a tool for attracting consumers and boost the sales of cosmetics.

Cosmetologists are following the dictum of the successful integration of formulae in various cosmetic products, and their easy application via dropper bottles, and this is ensuring that the market for droppers continues to grow and thrive. In addition, as droppers enable consumers to control the amount of the cosmetic product that they wish to apply, cosmetics packaged in dropper bottles are gaining popularity among consumers.

In addition, manufacturers of cosmetics are leveraging the availability of versatile materials such as glass and plastic, to use dropper bottles with push buttons and an array of decorative features, which is expected to influence the trends in the droppers market. With glass droppers holding over three-fourth revenue share of the global market for droppers, which is growing by leaps and bounds, their demand is likely to increase in various applications in the cosmetics industry.

How Recyclability is Spearheading a Sustainability Revolution in the Droppers Market

While there is a large group of consumers that is still getting used to the idea of recycling, and is yet to join this bandwagon, the adoption of environmentally-friendly and recyclable materials for manufacturing droppers is gaining immense popularity across the landscape.

With the trend of boosting innovation ruling the roost, dropper manufacturers are under relentless pressure to introduce setting solutions that are not only functional and luxurious but also good for the environment. Brand managers of most market players are of the opinion that, sustainability is an opportunity that drives their brand, and dropper manufacturers could glean important insights from this facet and follow suit.

In an attempt to minimize the utilization of plastic and glass to just a single use, dropper manufacturers are slowly waking up to the idea of droppers that are recyclable and re-usable. Adopting environment-friendly methods is a great way for companies to capitalize on their sustainability credentials. This trend can be utilized to boost the demand for recyclable dropper bottles.

A subtle change is being seen in brand consciousness among consumers. The environmental do-gooders in them is making them switch to brands that are using recyclable droppers and other material. Dropper manufacturers can further enhance their revenues by targeting customers that are loyal to sustainable solutions.

Bioplastic – A Hidden Opportunity for the Droppers Market

Technology has given an impetus to a cheaper and biodegradable alternative for the materials used in droppers. Traditional plastic such as PET is a derivative of petroleum, which makes it not only exorbitant but also increases the emission of greenhouse gases. Though bioplastics are costlier than petroleum-based plastics, manufacturing bioplastics at low temperatures with a consistent supply of biomass can reduce their cost, making them a potential material for manufacturing environment-friendly as well cost-efficient droppers.

Sugarcane ethanol has emerged as a formidable substitute for conventional plastics, and an alternative to petroleum-derived plastics, making its foray into the droppers market. Reduced carbon emissions are giving droppers manufactured using bioplastics an edge, and this could be seen as an eco-friendly strategy for manufacturers.

Vaping – A Key Market Trend Propelling the Growth of the Droppers Market

The vaping trend has grown globally, with the use of e-cigarettes, vape pens, and other technical vaporizers called MODS. Glass and plastic containers with droppers are the oft-chosen medium for packaging vape juice or e-liquid, and this has also given an impetus to the droppers industry.

In conjunction with tamper-proof and child-resistant packaging, the demand for dropper bottles is increasing as vaping rises in popularity. Many vape juice bottles use dropper tip plugs to refill the vape liquid with greater accuracy, and this is fueling the growth of the droppers market.

Manufacturers are likely to use opaque dropper bottles that come with advanced UV protection capability to preserve the quality of the vape juice and protect it from contamination. Such advanced features provide innovative alternatives to key manufacturers who are looking at brainstorming newer solutions in the arena of the droppers market.

Analyzing Glass Delamination and How it is Hindering the Droppers Market

Packaging experts, world over, are ruing the ramifications of glass delamination and how it is impacting the industry. Large-scale glass delamination has been a major concern for glass dropper manufacturers, as this can initiate massive product recalls and loss of revenue. While the FDA has imposed stringent guidelines on the detection of glass lamination during packaging, its propensity and occurrence cannot be ruled out, raising safety concerns among manufacturers and restricting the growth of the droppers market.

Though glass is more commonly recycled as compared to plastic, there are some disadvantages with its use in droppers, such as weight, high shipping costs, unsafe for use by children, fragility, and the extra features needed to seal a glass bottle, which adds to manufacturing costs.

How the Competitive Landscape is Changing the Face of the Droppers Market

Virospack SL, a company headquartered in Spain, and Stoelzle-Oberglas Gmbh, an Austrian company, are emerging as key and leading market players due to their pioneering and innovative technological packaging solutions in the droppers market. Virospack has taken the packaging world by storm with its CRC and tamper-resistant solutions. In June 2019, it announced the child-resistant certification by the Code of Federal Regulations for its secure droppers. Another prominent evolution in their innovative strategies that has put them on the pinnacles of success has been the development of the magnetic dropper with a magnetic sealing. The sealing is patented and original, which is based on the magnetism of the four poles. This smartly replaces the traditional screw-on technique. These innovations have tipped the competitive scales in favor of Virospack.

Similarly, Stoelzle-Oerglas is planning to showcase innovative packaging glassware such as dropper bottles as a means to demonstrate its product technology and prowess. One reason why this packaging giant stands head and shoulders above the rest is because of its strong quality credentials. It is one of the few glass manufacturers that adheres to ISO 9001 and ISO GMP 15378. The company has also harnessed the goodness of glass, and used it as its unique selling point due to its timeless recyclability and environmental sustainability. The highly decorative and cosmetic features of its glass bottles has enabled it to diversify and also increase its profit margins.

Newer Entrants such as The Plasticoid Company and Carow Packaging Inc are trying to capture a share of the global market through product diversification strategies, and multiple sales channels and product warehouses. Carow recently announced the availability of pharmaceutical products on its website, showcasing unique Asian and American designed glass packaging. It has also introduced a wide variety of dropper inserts in different sizes and materials, thus highlighting its product expansion capabilities.

Analysts’ Viewpoint

A comprehensive view of the droppers market has led our analysts to conclude that, this market is growing at a moderately-fast rate, with Asia Pacific and Europe accounting for ~60% of the global demand for dropper uses and applications. The rising demand for droppers and their versatile usage in diverse fields such as cosmetology, pharmaceuticals, and laboratory applications is spurring their demand. The impact of glass on the droppers market will remain high, globally, fuelling the demand for droppers due to their ability to store acidic solutions, as well as their recyclability. The demand for tested and certified dropper bottles that meet environmental regulations and sustainability is spurring the droppers market. Strong financial position and technological innovations of key market players will also give impetus to the droppers industry.

Technological breakthroughs such as tamper-proof and moisture-proof packaging, CRC closures, and bioplastic droppers as a sustainable alternative, could provide timely succor as a cost-effective and time-saving strategy, thereby increasing the profit margins for market players. Companies with research and development capabilities and technological prowess will gather momentum and profitability in the droppers market. Leading players who are leveraging technology will continue to grow exponentially, and have a vast market revenue share. However, glass delamination and its fragility could restrain the growth of the droppers market.

Growing Preference for Child Resistant Packaging Solutions to Drive Demand for Droppers

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest market report on the droppers market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and forecast period of 2019-2027 , dimensional consistency and stability in the product design of droppers are anticipated to drive market growth.

and forecast period of , dimensional consistency and stability in the product design of droppers are anticipated to drive market growth. Globally, revenue generated by the droppers market is estimated to be ~US$ 170 Mn in 2019, which is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~4%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Addressing Sustainability Concerns by Introducing Recyclable Droppers

Plastic droppers address sustainability concerns by lowering the environmental impact and increasing the recycling rate of plastics in the pharmaceutical industry. Plastic meets the regulations and strict standards of medical and healthcare packaging industries. PET and HDPE droppers are highly recyclable and reusable. They account for a major share of pharmaceutical plastic droppers across the globe. Droppers made from plastics can withstand tough stress and provide longevity due to their structural integrity and malleability vis-à-vis glass substitutes, which can break when fallen.

Child-resistant plastic droppers for pharmaceutical end use are made from materials that are energy-efficient, robust, economic, and eco-friendly, due to their light weight and relative strength. Moreover, child-resistant plastic droppers provide safety, convenience, and ease of use. Owing to concerns regarding the disposal of plastic wastes, packaging companies are adopting the usage of recyclable plastic materials for their packaging products.

Global Droppers Market Volume to Expand 1.4X During the Forecast Period

The global droppers market is estimated to register stable growth, owing to a surge in the demand for OTC (over-the-counter) drugs over the period of forecast. This growth is expected to be driven by an increased awareness for anti-counterfeit solutions provided by packaging formats such as droppers.

Global Droppers Market – Key Research Findings

The global droppers market is primarily dominated by manufacturers that are based in North America and Europe.

In the last few years, the droppers market maintained dimensional consistency and stability in product design. Pharmaceutical and cosmetic manufacturing industries focus on improving techniques to fill sterile and stable products in dropper bottles having the capacity to accommodate the required volume.

In recent years, manufacturers focused on innovation in droppers, such as polyfoil droppers, which enables safer and precise administration of dosage. These types of droppers help in dispensing liquid products on a precise small size drop-by-drop basis. The main materials used for polyfoil droppers are polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP). Composite materials provide the advantage of incomparable protection for the product content with relatively less use of the materials.

Increased Focus on Child-Resistant Packaging Formats Such as Droppers

There has been an increasing focus of pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers on child-resistant packaging formats such as droppers. It was reported by the European Child Safety Alliance that, 3,000 children below the age of 14 die every year in Europe from acute poisoning after gaining access to pharmaceutical products.

Furthermore, as per WHO, the distribution of global child injury deaths (0-17 years of age group) by poisoning was ~4% in 2018. Therefore, companies are focusing on the development of packaging types such as droppers that are child-resistant. More innovations are expected to bring new opportunities of growth for the global droppers market.

Global Droppers Market – Competition Landscape

Detailed profiles of the key players operating in the droppers market are incorporated in the report to assess their key product offerings, recent developments, financials, and strategies.

Some of the key players operating in the global droppers market are Adelphi Healthcare Packaging Virospack SL Remy & Geiser GmbH Stölzle-Oberglas Gmbh APG Pharma Packaging Bormioli Pharma S.p.a. DWK Life Sciences GmbH Jaytec Glass Limited Carow Packaging, Inc. Pacific Vial Manufacturing Inc. Comar LLC The Plasticoid Company UD Pharma Rubber Products Paramark Corporation Williamson Manufacturing Pty. Ltd. Vapor Packaging LLC RTN Applicator Company LLC, Rapid Labs.



Global Droppers Market – Key Developments

Manufacturers of global droppers are mainly concentrating on product launches and expansion of their production facilities of droppers. There is growing acceptance of key participants in the droppers market, owing to the increasing preference of droppers for tamper-evident and child-resistant packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical & cosmetic applications.

In June 2019, Neopac and Streuli Pharma collaborated for developing polyfoil droppers that can be used for the packaging of vitamin supplements.

Neopac and Streuli Pharma collaborated for developing polyfoil droppers that can be used for the packaging of vitamin supplements. In May 2019 , Bormioli Pharma S.p.a launched the first pharma grade sustainable plastic packaging solutions such as droppers, bottles, vials, etc., for providing highly-customized packaging solutions, according to the need of customers.

, Bormioli Pharma S.p.a launched the first pharma grade sustainable plastic packaging solutions such as droppers, bottles, vials, etc., for providing highly-customized packaging solutions, according to the need of customers. In March 2019, DWK Life Sciences launched the KIMBLE GLS 80® media dropper bottle with a multiport closure system.

DWK Life Sciences launched the KIMBLE GLS 80® media dropper bottle with a multiport closure system. In May 2018, DWK Life Sciences launched a new labware product at ACHEMA 2018, which was manufactured using metal 3D printing.

