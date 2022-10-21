Drop time, how to get, and more

The League Playoffs for Overwatch 2 will start on October 30, 2022. Whereas followers have been already enthusiastic about it, Activision is making an attempt to additional entice them with free skins, identify playing cards, participant icons, and skins. This consists of the brand new heroes, Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko.

Overwatch 2 identify card and participant icons (picture by way of Blizzard)

All these rewards might be acquired at no cost simply by watching the Overwatch League, however there are particular standards that should be met to accumulate them.

This text will take a better take a look at the rewards provided by the Overwatch League and the way to purchase them, together with steps not coated by official sources which have led to confusion concerning League streams.

Full particulars about Overwatch League perks and unique skins for Overwatch 2

The Overwatch League Playoffs begin on October 30, 2022 and have distinctive rewards for viewers watching the official Overwatch League stream. Followers can earn these rewards of their linked accounts with out a lot problem. These embrace the next:

Earn 5 League Tokens per hour for each hour watched.

Earn three Overwatch League house and away skins for each three hours watched, as much as 30 hours. See the chart under for a full listing of earnable skins, together with the most recent Overwatch 2 heroes: Sojourn , Junker Queen , and Kiriko !

, , and ! Moreover, customized group designed Overwatch 2 cosmetics might be dropped after particular viewership milestones.

Overwatch League’s skins (picture by way of Blizzard)

Comply with the chart above to obtain all of the perks. A few of these rewards is perhaps straightforward or tough to accumulate primarily based in your preferences. With the Grand Finals being solely two hours lengthy and having unique skins for the three new heroes launched in Overwatch 2, there’s so much to look ahead to.

When will Overwatch League start and the way to earn perks?

Viewers can watch the Overwatch League from October 30 – November 4 to earn all of the listed rewards.

Upon reaching group milestones in the course of the stream, Activision will launch customized group rewards. So the extra gamers watch, the extra they earn as a group.

Followers who’ve linked their Battle.internet and YouTube accounts will be capable to take pleasure in matches and earn in-game perks all through the complete week of the Playoffs and Grand Finals. This reward will not be out there via different streaming providers as Overwatch League is solely streamed via the Overwatch League channel on YouTube Gaming.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



