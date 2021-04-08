Drop in price for the SteelSeries Arctis 3 7.1 gaming headset

Fancy a powerful 7.1 headset for your favorite games? Here’s a great promotion for the SteelSeries Arctis 3. Now is the time to invest in high performance equipment.

SteelSeries Arctis 3: Great sound to spot your enemies

The SteelSeries Arctis 3 is a wired gaming headset. This means that you can connect it to both a PC and a MAC, but also to a console (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox series, Switch). It has 2 S1 speakers that are optimized for the clearest possible sound. It is therefore perfectly suited for the competition, especially since it also offers very precise 7.1 virtual surround sound.

This model is also very comfortable thanks to its AirWeave pads made of breathable material that prevents excessive sweating, as well as a high-density memory foam. As a result, you can keep it during very long gaming sessions.

For communication with your partners, it is equipped with a retractable two-way ClearCast microphone with noise cancellation so that you can be perfectly heard.

While the recommended price was 89.99 euros, it fell several times to 64.99 euros. And if you want a super powerful PC, we have this Alienware M15 R3 too.

