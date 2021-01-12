Drop in price for the HP Pavilion Gaming 15 gaming laptop

If you are looking for a gaming laptop that can be played every now and then or just want a real graphics card, here is one promotion you should like that applies to the HP Pavilion Gaming 15.

HP Pavilion Gaming 15: Perfect for casuals

The HP Pavilion Gaming 15 is a laptop with a 15.6-inch display with full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), so you have a good display whether you are playing games or watching videos.

As for the rest of the datasheet, this model is pretty good off:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3550H Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX1650 with 4 GB dedicated GDDR5 video memory RAM: 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) in DDR4 Storage: 512 GB in SSD

You won’t have any problems playing cool little games, but also running applications that require a low-powered graphics card.

Recently it was 799 euros, today it is only 699 euros, a good price considering the technical data sheet. And for more storage, we also have a 960 GB SSD on offer.

Versatile configuration graphics card for games with 16 GB of RAM

