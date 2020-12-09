Drones Market Research Report: Price Trends, Top Companies, Investment, Growth, Innovation and Forecast 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Drones Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global drones market size to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

A drone, also known as unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), is an unpiloted flying robot controlled by self-automation software. It utilizes Lithium-ion batteries, hybrid cells, cameras, rotors, propellers, altimeters, and controllers, to communicate through radio waves. The drone frame is mainly produced from lightweight materials to allow easy maneuverability during the flight. Drones are widely used across several industries, including construction, agriculture, military, healthcare, etc. Several defense applications of drones include anti-aircraft target practice, intelligence gathering, and warzone surveillance.

Market Trends:

Various enhancements in situational awareness in the military and defense sector are driving the market for drones. They are extensively being deployed with geographic information systems (GIS), mapping services, light detection, and ranging systems, thereby propelling the market growth. Drones are also used for surveying, providing reliable topographic updates, enhancing safety, and preventing hazardous situations in the construction sector. The market is also catalyzed by the introduction of advanced models with thermal sensors and night vision cameras for several commercial applications. The increasing adoption of drones in the healthcare industry for faster delivery of vaccines, medical supplies, and drugs is anticipated to fuel the growth of the drones market.

Drones Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

3D Robotics

AeroVironment Inc

Birdseyeview Aerobotics Inc.

Delair SAS

DroneDeploy Inc

Intel Corporation

Parrort SA

Precisionhawk Inc.

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. (iFlight Technology Co. Ltd.)

Terra Drone Corporation

The Boeing Company

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, component, payload, point of sale, end-use industry and region.

Breakup by Type:

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Hybrid

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Accessories

Breakup by Payload:

<25 Kilograms

25-170 Kilograms

>170 Kilograms

Breakup by Point of Sale:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Aftermarket

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Construction

Agriculture

Military and Defense

Law Enforcement

Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

