Drones for Insurance Market 2021 COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Industry Challenges, CAGR, Business Overview And Forecast Research Study 2025

Global demand for drones in insurance industry will reach a cumulative market value of $3.57 billion and a total shipment of over 1.55 million units for 2017-2025 including sales of UAV hardware, software, and service spending. This represents a continued and accelerating growth with two-digit CAGRs in terms of sales revenue as well as annual shipment of drones for insurance claims processing, risk assessments, property appraisal and others.

Drones for Insurance Industry: Global Market Research, Forecast, and Strategy 2016-2025 is based on a comprehensive research study of the insurance-inspection drones market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of market structure, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging product trends & market opportunities, and Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces. Moreover, risks associated with investing in global UAVs market for insurance industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

The report quantifies global insurance drones market in each and every aspect of the classification from perspectives of subsystem, drone application, technology and region.

Based on UAV subsystem, the global market is segmented into the following three sections with annual revenue data available for each section over 2014-2025:

Drones Hardware (frame, controller system, propulsion system, sensors, cameras, etc.)

Drones Software (imaging software, GPS, GIS, etc.)

Drones Service (cloud service, integration, engineering, and management)

On basis of drone application, the global market is studied in the following segments with annual shipment and sales revenue provided for each sub-segment covering 2014-2025 duration:

Claims Processing

Risk Assessments

Property Appraisal and Others

On basis of UAV technology, the global market is divided into six segments with annual revenue data available for each segment in every year of 2014-2025:

Energy and Propulsion

Data Collecting and Processing

Steering and Positioning

Automation Systems

Communications and Relays

Cyber Security

Geographically, the following five regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated regarding the global drones market for insurance industry:

APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Rest of Europe)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data about annual revenue of UAV systems for insurance industry are available for every single year over 2014-2025. Data regarding annual shipment are also provided at regional level for each year of 2014-2025.

The report also includes current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend, and profiles 22 drone vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Highlighted with 6 tables and 74 figures, this 163-page report provides timely data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and execute an effective strategy.

(Note: The report can be customized/updated per request to meet clientsâ€™ needs.)

Key Players:

The following manufacturers are covered:

3D Robotics

AeroVironment, Inc.

Aeryon Labs

Airware Inc

Arch Aerial LLC

Ascending Technologies GmbH

Cyberhawk Innovations

Dajiang Innovation Technology Inc. (DJI)

Delta Drone

Draganfly Innovations

DroneDeploy

Eagle UAV Services

GoPro, Inc.

HUVRData, LLC

Kespry Inc.

Marcus UAV Inc

Precision Drone

Sarl Dronotec

senseFly/Parrot

Skycatch

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Yuneec International

Major Point of TOC:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Structure

2.2 Market Size and Forecast

2.3 Major Growth Drivers

2.4 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.5 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.6 Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces Analysis

2.7 Investing in Global Drones Market for Insurance Industry: Risk Assessment and Management

2.7.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

2.7.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Subsystem

3.1 Market Overview by Subsystem

3.2 Global UAVs Hardware Market in Insurance Industry 2014-2025

4.3 Global UAVs Software Market in Insurance Industry 2014-2025

4.4 Global UAVs Service Market in Insurance Industry 2014-2025

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 Global Drones Market for Claims Processing 2014-2025

4.3 Global Drones Market for Risk Assessments 2014-2025

4.4 Global Drones Market for Property Appraisal and Others 2014-2025

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology

5.1 Market Overview by Technology

5.2 Energy and Propulsion System Market 2014-2025

7.3 Data Collecting and Processing System Market 2014-2025

7.4 Steering and Positioning System Market 2014-2025

7.5 Automation System Market 2014-2025

7.6 Communications and Relays System Market 2014-2025

7.7 Cyber Security System Market 2014-2025

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

6.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2015-2025

6.2 North America Market 2014-2025

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market

6.2.2 U.S. Market

6.2.3 Canadian Market

6.3 European Market 2014-2025

6.3.1 Overview of European Market

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 France

6.3.4 UK

6.3.5 Italy

6.3.6 Russia

6.3.7 Turkey

6.3.8 Rest of European Market

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

6.4.2 China

6.4.3 Japan

6.4.4 South Korea

6.4.5 Australia

6.4.6 India

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

6.5 Latin America Market 2014-2025

6.5.1 Overview of Latin America Market

6.5.2 Mexico

6.5.3 Brazil

6.5.4 Rest of Latin America

6.6 Rest of World Market 2014-2025

6.6.1 Overview of RoW Market

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia

6.6.3 United Arab Emirates

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Global Vendors

7.2 Company Profiles (22 Vendors)

3D Robotics Inc

AeroVironment, Inc.

Aeryon Labs

Airware, Inc.

Arch Aerial LLC

Ascending Technologies GmbH

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

Dajiang Innovation Technology Inc. (DJI)

Delta Drone S.A.

Draganfly Innovations

DroneDeploy

Eagle UAV Services

GoPro, Inc.

HUVRData, LLC

Kespry Inc.

Marcus UAV Inc

Precision Drone

Sarl Dronotec

senseFly/Parrot

Skycatch Inc

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Yuneec International

