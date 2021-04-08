Drone Simulator Market Share to witness 15.21% CAGR over 2020-2026

According to the research report titled ‘Global Drone Simulator Market Size study, by Type (Portable, Fixed) by Component (Hardware, Software) by Platform (Commercial, Military) by Drone Type (Fixed Wing, Quadcopter, Helicopter) by Device Type (VR, AR) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026‘, available with Market Study Report LLC, global drone simulator market was valued at USD 501.73 million in 2019 and is expected to showcase a y-o-y growth rate of 15.21% during 2020-2026.

Increasing utilization of drones across various sectors including construction, logistics, telecom, aviation, mining, oil & gas, and others has fueled the demand for drone pilots, hence impelling global drone simulator market growth. Notably, drone pilots are trained using drone simulators.

For those uninitiated, drone simulator is a replica of the real-world drone and its operations, which facilitates drone flight training. It enables the pilots to practice on a computer by avoiding the risk and expense of damaging a real model.

Speaking of oil & gas sector, drones are used in maintenance operations to detect corrosion, leaks, and other issues in pipelines and rigs. While in logistics sector, they are used by e-commerce platform to deliver goods. They are also used to monitor several aspects in industrial sector like turbine blade, lightning receptors, and towers. Hence, diverse applications of drones are likely to contribute to global drone simulator market outlook.

As per regional analysis, North America drone simulator market accumulated significant revenues in the past year, mainly due to early acceptance of technology in the region. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific industry is anticipated to display appealing growth trends over 2020-2026, owing to increasing disposable income and numerous applications of drones.

Major players operating in worldwide drone simulator industry sphere include Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Singapore Technologies Electronics Ltd., General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., L3 Link Simulation & Training, Simlat Ltd., Leonardo S.p.A., Havelsan A.S., Silkan RT, AEgis Technologies Group, and CAE Inc.

Among several advantages of using drones, the one that increases human safety is propelling global drone simulator market forecasts. However, complex manufacturing process and high maintenance costs of drone simulator systems are likely to hamper the market growth during 2020-2026.

Based on type, global drone simulator industry is segmented into fixed and portable. With regards to platform type, the industry is bifurcated into commercial and military. Considering drone type, the industry is segmented into fixed wing, helicopter, and quadcopter. Speaking of component terrain, the market is fragmented into hardware and software. By device type, the market is segmented into AR and VR.

