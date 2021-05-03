Drone Service Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends Drone Service Market Key Players - DroneDeploy (US), Phoenix Drone Services (US), Prioria Robotics (US), SenseFly (Switzerland), ), Aerobo (US), Deveron UAS (Canada), Cyberhawk (UK), and Airware (US)

Drone Service Market Size Worth USD 127.9 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 54.43%

The global drone service market is expected to grow during the forecast period. Drones are a low-cost and safe alternative to manned aircraft. Drones are the automated elevated flying vehicles that can work self-rulingly or can be operated remotely by utilizing programming controlled flight plans inserted in their framework. The product is expected to generate million dollar opportunity for companies engaged in development of drone related products.

Aerial photography and remote sensing segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the drone service market during the forecast period. They are expected to change the market scenario and in turn will lead to transformational growth over the forecast period.

Drone Service Market Dynamics:

Rising appropriation of drones for their applications in different industries, development of industry-specific solutions, and technological progressions in drones are a portion of the key factors which drive the growth of the drone services market. Drones are being used across several industries. Drones are performing an assortment of errands and are modified by the prerequisite of the respective industry, and along these lines driving the growth of the global drone services market.

However, Production network of drone spare parts has likewise been contrarily affected as movement restrictions were imposed to control the transmission of virus.

Drone Service Market: Segmental Insights:

On the basis of solution, the drone service market is segmented as enterprise and point. The enterprise segment has the largest market share because of the increasing demand of end-to-end services from different industries.

Drone Service Market: Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Followed by middle east growing at the second highest CAGR owing to the significant number of oil and gas companies in these regions.

Drone Service Market Competition Scenario

DroneDeploy (US), Phoenix Drone Services (US), Prioria Robotics (US), SenseFly (Switzerland), ), Aerobo (US), Deveron UAS (Canada), Cyberhawk (UK), and Airware (US) are among the key players operating in the drone service market.

Drone Service Market

By Industry

Infrastructure

Agriculture

Logistics

Media & Entertainment

Oil & Gas

Utility & Power

Security, Search & Rescue

Mining

Scientific Research

Insurance

Others (Healthcare, Weather Forecasting, Aviation)

By Application

Aerial Photography and Remote Sensing

Data Acquisition and Analytics

Mapping & Surveying

3D Modeling

Disaster Risk Management and Mitigation

Inspection & Environmental Monitoring

Others (Product Delivery, Pollution Monitoring, Storm Tracking)

By Type

Drone Platform Service

MRO

Training & Education

By Solution

Enterprise

Point

By Geography

North America: (U.S, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy)

Nordic Countries: (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway)

Benelux Union: (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific:(China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea)

Southeast Asia: (Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore)

Rest of Southeast Asia

Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latina America)

